Announcement

Nonobstant, force est de constater que les œuvres multiples ont souvent été affaire d’accessibilité technique et matériel, en partie corolaire des développements socioculturels, industriels et technologiques qu’elles explorent et interrogent. Déjà dans les années 1970 de nombreux artistes ont exploré divers supports : à l’image du disque vinyle Reconstitution De Chansons Qui Ont Été Chantées À Christian Boltanski Entre 1944 Et 1946 (1971), ou du Bicentenaire kit de Jacques Monory et Michel Butor (1976) qui est un coffret à tiroirs réalisé à 300 exemplaires en altuglas bleu contenant un ouvrage, des sérigraphies originales ainsi que différents objets emblématiques de la civilisation américaine. De la même manière, l’accessibilité des divers formats audiovisuels dans les années 1980-1990, recelait pour les créateurs des promesses semblables à celles véhiculées par le livre dans les années 1960. Ainsi Thierry De Duve réalise, entre 1976 et 1984, un triptyque intitulé Adrienne et le journal et composé d’une vidéo réalisée en super 8, d’un roman et d’une Pièce sonore pour walkman en 12 cassettes. Jean-Michel Othoniel écrit et réalise quant à lui le contenu du cd-rom A Shadow in your Window (1995), qui est un abécédaire interactif puisant dans ses images, vidéos et écrits : tirée à 500 exemplaires cette œuvre, qu’il considère comme « la plus importante, et la moins coûteuse » a été produite dans le but de « toucher un public différent de celui de l’art » [6] .

Au XIX e siècle, le monde de l’imprimé fait une place singulière au multiple en faisant de la matrice (bois gravé, plaque, pierre lithographique, etc.) le lieu d’une naissance plurielle de l’œuvre. Cette pratique va s’affirmer nouvellement à la fin des années 1950 quand des innovations en matière de production et de diffusion amènent à une hybridation entre l’œuvre d’art et l’objet industriel. Les transformations sociétales portées par la jeunesse d’alors, l’accessibilité des techniques voire la baisse des coûts de reproduction automatique (le premier photocopieur Xerox date de 1959), font espérer la possibilité de réappropriation et de détournement des moyens de production industrielle – dans lesquels les artistes ne pouvaient intervenir directement. Cette potentialité de diffusion de l’art vers le plus grand nombre, laisse augurer à de nouveaux créateurs une remise en question de biens marchands et/ou culturels de la « société de consommation ». En 1959, Daniel Spoerri fonde les éditions MAT (Multiplication d’Art Transformable) à Paris avec la volonté de produire des objets d’art accessibles : chaque œuvre étant produite à 100 exemplaires signés et singularisés par l’artiste. Le multiple va permettre aux créateurs par « l’édition artistique » d’investir le champ des objets de consommation auquel le monde de l’imprimé appartient désormais pour une large part. À l’instar de Spoerri, nombreux sont les artistes qui réalisent à la fois des livres d’artiste ainsi que d’autres œuvres multiples : soit en créant leurs propres structures soit en collaboration avec des maisons d’édition de livre, de design ou des galeries d’art… À Anvers Guy Schraenen, grâce à sa structure « Archive for Small Press & Communication », va non seulement éditer, créer et diffuser des « livres d’artiste » mais également réunir nombre des œuvres multiples réalisées entre les années 1960 et 1980. Selon Schraenen, cette conception générale de la multiplication et de la diffusion « avait pour caractéristique l’emploi ou le détournement d’objets usuels ou industriels, également d’œuvres publiées sur papier mais toujours réalisées dans la même idée » [2] . Comme nous le rappellent Marie-Ange Brayer , Rossella Froissart et Valérie Nègre [3] , la pratique du multiple n’est du reste pas topique de la production des artistes : on la retrouve également dans le champ du design depuis les années 1950. Elle a pour double-effet l’artialisation des objets usuels et leur défonctionnalisation brouillant les frontières qui départent les arts appliqués et le design de celles des œuvres d’art. Si leur identification, leur réception comme leur analyse s’avèrent plus difficile, elles ne suffisent pas à comprendre la cécité relative de la critique d’art pour les créateurs et les objets hybrides provenant des champs du design et des arts appliqués.

Argument

Echoing volume 43 of the Cahiers de Mariemont dedicated to the Replicating Art, volume 44 focuses on multiple as a practice characteristic of the post-war period and which still accompanies and reflects the profound transformations of our societies today. As Michel Melot writes about the book: ‘The “multiple” is neither a reproduction, nor a “copy” interchangeable with another. The category of “multiple” is therefore a hybrid between reproduction and a single original work’[1].

In the 19th century, the world of print made a singular place for the multiple by making the matrix (engraved wood, plaque, lithographic stone, etc.) the place of a plural birth of the work. This practice was to assert itself again at the end of the 1950s when innovations in production and distribution led to a hybridization between the work of art and the industrial object. The societal transformations brought about by the youth of the time, the accessibility of techniques and even the fall in the costs of automatic reproduction (the first Xerox photocopier dates from 1959), give hope for the possibility of reappropriation and diversion of the means of industrial production - in which artists could not intervene directly. This potential for the dissemination of art to as many people as possible suggests to new creators a questioning of the commercial and/or cultural goods of the ‘consumer society’. In 1959, Daniel Spoerri founded the MAT (Multiplication d'Art Transformable) editions in Paris with the desire to produce accessible art objects: each work being produced in 100 copies signed and singled out by the artist. The multiple will allow creators through ‘artistic editing’ to invest in the field of consumer objects to which the print world now largely belongs. Like Spoerri, many artists produce both artist’s books as well as other multiples: either by creating their own structures or in collaboration with book publishing houses, design or art galleries ... In Antwerp Guy Schraenen, thanks to his structure ‘Archive for Small Press & Communication’, will not only edit, create and distribute ‘artist’s books’ but also bring together many of the multiples produced between the 1960s and 1980s. According to Schraenen, this general conception of multiplication and diffusion ‘had as a characteristic the use or the diversion of usual or industrial objects, also of works published on paper but always carried out with the same idea’[2]. As Marie-Ange Brayer, Rossella Froissart and Valérie Nègre remind us, the practice of the multiple is not, moreover, a topic of artists’ production: it has also been found in the field of design since the 1950s[3]. It has the double effect of the artialization of everyday objects and their defunctionalization blurring the boundaries that separate the applied arts and design from those of works of art. While their identification, reception and analysis prove more difficult, they are not sufficient to understand the relative blindness of art criticism for creators and hybrid objects from the fields of design and the applied arts.

In her essay Le Multiple d’Artiste (2010), Océane Delleaux reports a renewed interest in the multiple from the 1990s, after a period of disaffection in the previous decade[4]. In 2006, the eponymous exhibition and publication of MoMA Eye on Europe: Prints, Books, & Multiples, 1960 to Now aimed to give the broadest possible vision of the practice in all its forms. However, as Laurence Corbel underlines, the choices of the curators, Deborah Wye and Wendy Weitman, testify not only to a great disparity of practices and supports, but also to a lack of consensus on what the notion and the definition of ‘multiple’ covers for both researchers and creators[5].

Already undermined by the multiple and variety of prints or copies it offers, the unique work is now confronted with digital dispersion: the very recent use of the Blockchain and that of non-fungible tokens (NFT) appear as so many attempts to keep this aura a little longer. The most puzzling example is undoubtedly Everydays: The First 5,000 days by Beeple, a work bringing together, as in a digital amateur cabinet, 5,000 images created by the artist, and made accessible to the purchaser under certain conditions.

Notwithstanding, it is clear that the multiples have often been a matter of technical and material accessibility, in part a corollary of the socio-cultural, industrial and technological developments that they explore and question. Already in the 1970s, many artists have explored various media: such as the vinyl record Reconstitution De Chansons Qui Ont Été Chantées À Christian Boltanski Entre 1944 Et 1946 (1971), or the Bicentenaire kit by Jacques Monory and Michel Butor (1976) ), which is a chest of drawers made in 300 copies in blue altuglas containing a book, original serigraphs as well as various emblematic objects of American civilization. Likewise, the accessibility of the various audiovisual formats in the 1980s and 1990s held promises for creators similar to those conveyed by books in the 1960s. Thus Thierry De Duve produced, between 1976 and 1984, a triptych entitled Adrienne et le journal and composed of video tapes made in super-8, a novel and a Pièce sonore pour walkman in 12 audiotapes. Jean-Michel Othoniel writes and produces the content of the CD-ROM A Shadow in your Window (1995), which is an interactive alphabet primer drawing on his images, videos and writings: printed in 500 copies this work, which he considers as ‘the most important and the least expensive’, was produced with the aim of ‘reaching a different audience than art’ [6].

Because it is designed more for the private than for the public space, because it also authorizes all experiments, one can wonder if the multiple does not find in this domestication of materials and especially of the means of industrial production that are 3D printers and laser cutters so many opportunities for expression. Fruit and miscarriage of our European industrial culture, is it today capable of revealing or even questioning the ins and outs of global cultural industries?

This volume invites researchers, artists and publishers to question this art form, reflecting not only on the evolution of the status of the work of art and that of the artist, but also on the way in which these works use and sometimes divert the most recent means of production and distribution, in particular since the 2000s.

Main themes

Here is a non-exhaustive list of avenues for reflection to explore:

Historical perspective: origins, developments and continuity of a practice

The status of the work and the artist

The ‘multiple’ and the democratization of art

The standards and values of society called into question

The challenges and means of production and dissemination of the ‘multiple’

Positioning of creators vis-à-vis traditional materials and techniques and innovations

Distribution networks

The roles and functions of the various actors of the multiple: publishers and creators

Place of artists’ books in the contemporary multiple

Submission guidelines

Proposals are to be sent to the editor of the Cahiers de Mariemont, Jean-Sébastien Balzat (jean-sebastien.balzat@musee-mariemont.be) by September 15th 2021. They must include a summary (2,000 to 3,000 characters), a provisional title, a selected bibliography and a short biography of the author (2 or 3 lines). The submitted article must contain a maximum of 30,000 characters (spaces included) preceded by a summary and followed by 10 keywords. The submissions are expected by January 15th 2022.

Issue editors

Dr Sofiane Laghouati, qualified researcher and curator of modern and contemporary books, Royal Museum of Mariemont

Dr Jean-Sébastien Balzat, scientific editor, Cahiers de Mariemont

