Journal of War & Culture Studies, Vol. 14, Issue 4, 2021
Published on Monday, September 20, 2021 by Sarah Zingraff
This virtual roundtable celebrates the launch of the special issue “Spain in Our Ears: International Musical Responses in Support of the Republic during the Spanish Civil War”, Journal of War & Culture Studies, Vol. 14, Issue 4, 2021.
The event will take place on 6th October at 5.15pm (UK time), on Zoom, and will be hosted by the University of Glasgow's RMA Research Seminars in Music series.
Participants will include:
- Dr Rachel Woodward (University of Newcastle) — editor, Journal of War and Culture Studies
- Dr Eva Moreda Rodríguez (University of Glasgow) and Dr Igor Contreras Zubillaga (University of Huddersfield) — guest editors of the special issue
- Dr Diego Alonso (Humboldt-Universität Berlin), Dr Kate Bowan (Australian National University), Prof Carol A. Hess (University of California, Davis) — authors
- Prof Annegret Fauser (University of North Carolina) and Dr Mari Paz Balibrea (Birkbeck, University of London) — respondents
- History (Main subject)
- Mind and language > Representation > Cultural history
- Periods > Modern > Twentieth century
- Zones and regions > Europe > Iberian Peninsula
Full online event
- Wednesday, October 06, 2021
- spanish, civil war, music, war, transnationalism
- Igor Contreras Zubillaga
courriel : I [dot] ContrerasZubillaga [at] hud [dot] ac [dot] uk
