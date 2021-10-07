Texts surrounding texts

Announcement

You are warmly invited to the 2nd Text Surrounding Texts workshop, which will take place on the 7th & 8th October, 2021 and simulcast online.

The full programme is also available via our website: https://tst.hypotheses.org/2664

Thursday, 7th October

9:30 – 17:30 CET (13:00 – 21:00 IST)

Opening remarks Isabelle LE MASNE DE CHERMONT (Director of the manuscripts department, Bibliothèque nationale de France)

(Director of the manuscripts department, Bibliothèque nationale de France) TST progress report Emmanuel FRANCIS (CNRS, CEIAS, UMR 8564)

(CNRS, CEIAS, UMR 8564) A survey of paratexts in Tamil manuscripts T. V. RAJESWARI (EFEO, Pondicherry)

(EFEO, Pondicherry) The history of Sanskrit manuscript collections as a testimony to the collaboration between European and Indian Sanskrit scholars Iris Iran FARKHONDEH (EA 2120 GREI, EPHE/Sorbonne Nouvelle)

(EA 2120 GREI, EPHE/Sorbonne Nouvelle) Tables of Content – What For? Eva WILDEN (Universität Hamburg)

(Universität Hamburg) The invocatory verses of Nampi’s Tiruviḷaiyāṭaṟ Purāṇam Neela BHASKAR (Universität Hamburg)

(Universität Hamburg) MS Stein Or.d.72, an old birch-bark fragment of the Haravijaya: what marginal annotation can tell us about the composition of kāvya commentaries Peter PASEDACH (Universität Hamburg)

(Universität Hamburg) Svaraprakriyā: Exclusive text on accent Anuja AJOTIKAR (Universität Hamburg)

Friday, 8th October

9:30 – 17:00 CET (13:00 – 20:30 IST)