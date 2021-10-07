Texts surrounding texts

HomeTexts surrounding texts
Conference, symposiumAsia
Published on Monday, October 04, 2021 by Céline Guilleux
Summary
The workshop will feature discussions on and around paratexts in South Asian manuscripts, as well as presentations on collections and collectors of manuscripts.
Announcement
Registration
You are warmly invited to the 2nd Text Surrounding Texts workshop, which will take place on the 7th & 8th October, 2021 and simulcast online.
- To reach the conference centre of the Campus Condorcet see HERE.
- To register to attend online, please fill out the registration form.
Programme
The full programme is also available via our website: https://tst.hypotheses.org/2664
Thursday, 7th October
9:30 – 17:30 CET (13:00 – 21:00 IST)
- Opening remarks Isabelle LE MASNE DE CHERMONT (Director of the manuscripts department, Bibliothèque nationale de France)
- TST progress report Emmanuel FRANCIS (CNRS, CEIAS, UMR 8564)
- A survey of paratexts in Tamil manuscripts T. V. RAJESWARI (EFEO, Pondicherry)
- The history of Sanskrit manuscript collections as a testimony to the collaboration between European and Indian Sanskrit scholars Iris Iran FARKHONDEH (EA 2120 GREI, EPHE/Sorbonne Nouvelle)
- Tables of Content – What For? Eva WILDEN (Universität Hamburg)
- The invocatory verses of Nampi’s Tiruviḷaiyāṭaṟ Purāṇam Neela BHASKAR (Universität Hamburg)
- MS Stein Or.d.72, an old birch-bark fragment of the Haravijaya: what marginal annotation can tell us about the composition of kāvya commentaries Peter PASEDACH (Universität Hamburg)
- Svaraprakriyā: Exclusive text on accent Anuja AJOTIKAR (Universität Hamburg)
Friday, 8th October
9:30 – 17:00 CET (13:00 – 20:30 IST)
- The Ducler Collection of Manuscripts (BnF) Emmanuel FRANCIS (CNRS, CEIAS, UMR 8564)
- Of BL-EAP 1294 and paratextual material Suganya ANANDAKICHENIN (Universität Hamburg)
- Recent advancements in the analysis of colophons Giovanni CIOTTI (Universität Hamburg) Marco FRANCESCHINI (Università di Bologna)
- Tamil methods for the representation of large numbers, as attested in manuscript BnF Indien 203 Jean-Luc CHEVILLARD (CNRS, Université Paris-Diderot)
- Networks and battlegrounds in the margins of the Amarakoṣa Charles LI (CNRS, CEIAS, UMR 8564)
- A Collection Between Libraries: the Hodgson Manuscripts in the Bibliothèque nationale de France, the Bodleian Library, the Royal Asiatic Society, and the British Library Camillo FORMIGATTI (Bodleian Libraries, University of Oxford)
Subjects
- Asia (Main subject)
- Mind and language > Representation > Cultural history
- Mind and language > Religion > History of religions
- Mind and language > Thought > Intellectual history
- Mind and language > Information > History and sociology of the book
- Zones and regions > Asia > Indian world
- Mind and language > Epistemology and methodology > Digital humanities
Places
- Campus Condorcet - Place du Front populaire
Aubervilliers, France (93)
Event format
Hybrid event (on site and online)
Date(s)
- Thursday, October 07, 2021
- Friday, October 08, 2021
Keywords
- paratext, philology, manuscript, digital humanities, South asia, sanskrit, tamil
Contact(s)
- Charles Li
courriel : charles [dot] li [at] ehess [dot] fr
Reference Urls
Information source
- Charles Li
courriel : charles [dot] li [at] ehess [dot] fr
To cite this announcement
« Texts surrounding texts », Conference, symposium, Calenda, Published on Monday, October 04, 2021, https://calenda.org/916974