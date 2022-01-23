Announcement

Call for Papers - Young Researchers’ Conference at the University of Trier - 28/29 April 2022

Argument

In the High and Late Middle Ages, the border region between the Kingdom of France and the Holy Roman Empire was a dynamic space not only in terms of territorial politics, but also in economic, religious, social and cultural terms, which always requires cross-border work in historical research. Despite this elementary precondition, there is currently a lack of cross-national and cross-language exchange, especially for young academics. In order to meet this need, we would like to invite MA graduates and young researchers (doctorate, habilitation) to the University of Trier, which is located in the centre of the ‚Greater Region‘, to present their current research projects to a professional audience and to discuss them within the setting of a young researchers’ conference.

The event is open to historians as well as interdisciplinary researchers from related disciplines (archaeology, art history, literature, linguistics, etc.) who would like to present their research projects in a twenty-minute lecture and put them up for discussion afterwards. The conference languages are German, French and English. The language of the presentation can be chosen freely, but the other two languages should be mastered at least passively in order to participate in the scientific exchange. Additionally, lecturers should be willing to provide an abstract of the presentation for all participants one week before the start of the conference. In order to address young researchers at all stages of their projects, a publication of the contributions is not yet planned, but could be considered at a later stage if the presentations are of appropriate quality.

Submission guidelines

A grant for the travel costs is possible up to a maximum of 70 € after submission of the travel tickets, and the costs for one overnight stay can also be refunded.

Potential participants can submit their abstracts (1-2 pages) including an academic CV

by 23 January 2022

to christa.birkel@hhu.de. Feedback will be provided by 4 February 2022 at the latest.

For further information, please contact schaeferh@uni-trier.de or christa.birkel@hhu.de.

Organising Committee