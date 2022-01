Summary

Organised to mark the publication of the inaugural issue of the Global Africa journal, the African Research Matters international conference aims to spark discussion and debate on epistemological issues, conditions of existence, political economy, social legitimacy and the capacity of pan-African research to influence the world in the face of global challenges. Plenary sessions and panels with top-level experts will focus on the place of multidisciplinary humanities and social sciences in facilitating critical reflection on the continent and its social, political, cultural, economic, environmental and scientific trajectories.