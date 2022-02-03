HomeMaternités et figures maternelles dans les traditions religieuses de l’Asie du sud

Maternités et figures maternelles dans les traditions religieuses de l’Asie du sud

Motherhood and Maternal Figures in the Religious Traditions of South Asia

Published on Monday, January 17, 2022 by Lucie Choupaut

Summary

This symposium aims at shedding light on the theme of motherhood in the context of South Asian religious traditions, by examining historical and contemporary figures, texts, beliefs, and practices. The proposed contributions will analyze the ways in which motherhood, in its gendered aspects, constitutes a site of negotiation of the relationship with the religious in different traditions, by encouraging a comparative perspective on the relationship between motherhood and religion as well as by considering together a variety of case studies with different disciplinary and methodological approaches.

Announcement

Presentation

Our invited contributors come from various academic disciplines such as religious studies and their fields of specialization (Buddhist studies, Sikh studies), South Asian studies, women and gender studies, anthropology, and history. They will mobilize diverse approaches through interdisciplinary and international dialogue. Researchers and a filmmaker from India will participate in the final roundtable (in English) on surrogacy in India.

This symposium is held online. Subject to the measures in force and upon invitation, it will be possible for a limited number of participants to join us on campus, at the ULaval, in Quebec City, and at the UQÀM, in Montreal.

This symposium is organised by Florence Pasche Guignard (Faculty of theology and religious studies, Université Laval) and Mathieu Boisvert (Department for the study of religions, Université du Québec à Montréal) with the financial or logistical support of the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (SSHRC), the Vice-rectorat à la recherche, à la création et à l’innovation (VRRCI) de l’Université Laval, the Faculty of theology and religious studies at the Université Laval, the Institute EDI2 at the Université Laval, the Chaire Claire-Bonenfant – Femmes, Savoirs et Sociétés at the Université Laval, the Faculty of humanities at the Université du Québec à Montréal, the Department of the study of religions at the Université du Québec à Montréal, the Centre of Study and Research on India, South Asia and its Diaspora (CERIAS) at the Université du Québec à Montréal, and the organisation Women’s Voices Now.

Program

Session 1

3 février 2022 - Mères et maternités en Inde contemporaine, recherches de terrain

12:00 pm - 2:30 pm

L'ambivalence des politiques de la maternité en Inde contemporaine

  • Clémence Jullien CNRS, Centre d’Étude de l’Inde et de l’Asie du Sud (EHESS/CNRS)

La maternité renversée : le rituel de l’allaitement (dūdhpilāna) dans la communauté hijrā. 

Session 2

10 février 2022 - Reading, Writing and Interpreting Maternal Figures, Human and Divine

11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Of Woman Born: Motherhood in Sikh Scripture 

Yasodhara: Not Just Rahulamata

Session 3

17 février 2022 - Pratiques spirituelles et maternelles de l'Inde en contact avec l'Occident

12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Les "matterns" de la Mère dans le cas de Mirra Alfassa (1878 - 1973)

"Sans violence" : Frédérick Leboyer à la rencontre des mères indiennes

Session 4

24 février 2022 - Figures maternelles dans les textes et les imaginaires shivaïtes et bouddhistes

Campus ULaval

12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Les implications religienses de la maternité adoptive de la déesse Parvati dans le Skandapurāna : instrumentalisation, émancipation ou intégration des femmes ?

Une question de choix : la maternité dans les textes pālis

Session 5

3 mars 2022 - Surrogacy in India : ethical, ritual, spiritual dimensions

11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Projection du documentaire Womb On Rent (2013)

Information

info.matasud@ftsr.ulaval.ca

Places

  • Université Laval
    Quebec City, Canada
  • Université du Québec à Montréal
    Montreal, Canada

Event format

Hybrid event (on site and online)


Date(s)

  • Thursday, February 03, 2022
  • Thursday, February 10, 2022
  • Thursday, February 17, 2022
  • Thursday, February 24, 2022
  • Thursday, March 03, 2022

Attached files

Keywords

  • maternité, tradition, religion, Asie, Inde

Contact(s)

  • Florence Pasche-Guignard
    courriel : info [dot] matasud [at] ftsr [dot] ulaval [dot] ca

Reference Urls

Information source

  • Florence Pasche-Guignard
    courriel : info [dot] matasud [at] ftsr [dot] ulaval [dot] ca

To cite this announcement

« Maternités et figures maternelles dans les traditions religieuses de l'Asie du sud », Conference, symposium, Calenda, Published on Monday, January 17, 2022, https://calenda.org/955885

Archive this announcement

  • Google Agenda
  • iCal
