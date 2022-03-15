Levantine Sociabilities in Europe in Giacomo Casanova’s time

Announcement

Ce colloque encouragera les discussions et les échanges entre chercheurs internationaux sur la manière dont les modèles nationaux de sociabilité et les valeurs traditionnelles des Lumières ont pu être affectés et reconfigurés par les pratiques levantines d’intrigue, de libertinage et de criminalité. À travers les multiples facettes de Casanova (libertin, arriviste, joueur, agent politique...) et de ses voyages et réseaux européens, ce colloque abordera également la question de la circulation des savoirs et des modes entre l’Europe et l’Orient et l’évolution de la sociabilité grâce à divers supports: commerce, diplomatie, voyages, correspondance, traduction, loisirs et autres pratiques sociables.

Ces comportements dissidents ont eu une profonde influence sur la sociabilité britannique, dont l’idéal du gentleman reste souvent difficile à atteindre. La liberté, l’individualisme et l’excentricité incarnés par Casanova sont devenus de nouvelles valeurs sociales, bouleversant la fonction de certaines tavernes, cafés et clubs du XVIII e siècle. Maîtrisant l’art de la parole, de la séduction et du déguisement dans les cafés italiens et ailleurs en Europe, on peut se demander comment la Venise de Casanova a influencé les espaces, formes et modèles traditionnels de sociabilité. Les jeunes aristocrates aisés, inspirés par la mode et le style italiens, ont contribué à rendre ces comportements subversifs et déviants socialement acceptables. Leur comportement a parfois compromis les relations officielles et a pu aussi compromettre la stabilité sociale et politique. La sociabilité “levantine” a favorisé les rencontres entre les sphères privée et publique, l’Orient et l’Occident, et entre les différentes classes sociales.

Au XVIII e siècle, les intrigues, le libertinage et la criminalité modifient les normes sociales de courtoisie et de politesse et favorisent l’émergence de comportements sociaux non-conformistes. Une manifestation explicite, mais certainement pas unique, de ces nouvelles tendances est la ville de Venise et son aventurier par excellence, Giacomo Casanova (1725-1798). Clerc, écrivain, soldat, espion, alchimiste, joueur et diplomate, il était engagé dans un réseau de relations sociales qui sont documentées dans son Histoire de ma vie, l’une des sources les plus authentiques des coutumes et des normes de la vie sociale européenne au XVIII e siècle. À l’instar de Londres, Paris et Vienne, Venise est devenue un centre de mobilité sociale, géographiquement situé au seuil du Levant. Au carrefour des empires d’Orient et d’Occident, Venise favorisait les interactions sociales avec les représentants du Levant, qui exploitaient ces liens sociaux à leur avantage. Ils se comportaient comme des hommes d’affaires astucieux, voire comme des escrocs, dont les attitudes “levantines” peuvent être définies comme une sociabilité de l’intrigue. De nombreux imposteurs, espions, marchands, parfois même hommes de culture, ont ainsi contribué à redessiner la sociabilité du XVIII e siècle. En transgressant les normes sociales, ils visaient à exprimer leur activisme politique et leurs opinions socioculturelles, et à afficher leurs manières excentriques.

Argument

In the eighteenth century, intrigue, libertinage and criminality changed the social norms of politeness and education thereby creating nonconformist social behaviours. An explicit, but certainly not unique, manifestation of these new trends is represented by the city of Venice and its adventurer par excellence, Giacomo Casanova (1725-1798). Ecclesiastic, writer, soldier, spy, alchemist, gambler and diplomat, he was engaged in a network of social relationships which are documented in his Histoire de ma vie (History of My Life), one of the most authentic sources of the customs and norms of European social life during the eighteenth century. Like London, Paris and Vienna, Venice became a centre of social mobility, geographically located at the threshold of the Levant. At the crossroads of Eastern and Western empires, Venice promoted social interactions with Levantine representatives who wisely exploited these social connections to their own advantage. They behaved like shrewd men of business, even like fraudsters, whose “Levantine” attitudes may define a sociability of intrigue. A number of impostors, spies, merchants, sometimes also men of culture, thus contributed to redesigning the sociability of the eighteenth century. By transgressing social norms, they aimed to express their own political activism and socio-cultural views, and to display their eccentric manners.

Such dissident behaviours deeply affected British sociability whose gentleman ideal often remained difficult to reach. Liberty, individualism and eccentricity as embodied by Casanova became new social values subverting the function of some eighteenth-century taverns, coffeehouses and clubs. By mastering the arts of discourse, seduction, and disguise in Italian coffeehouses and elsewhere in Europe, we may wonder how Casanova and other Levantine agents influenced traditional spaces, forms and models of sociability. Wealthy young aristocrats, inspired by Italian fashion and style, were instrumental in making these subversive and deviant behaviours socially acceptable. Their conduct at times compromised official relationships and may have jeopardized social and political stability. The “Levantine” sociabilities eventually fostered encounters between the private and public spheres, the East and the West, and between different social classes.

This conference will encourage discussions and exchanges between international scholars on how national models of sociability and traditional Enlightenment values may have been affected and reconfigured by the Levantine practices of intrigue, libertinage and criminality. Through the multiple facets of Casanova (trickster, libertine, social climber, gambler, political agent ...) and his European travels and networks, this conference will also address the circulation of knowledge and fashions between Europe and the East and the evolution of sociability thanks to various media: commerce, diplomacy, travel, letter- writing, translation, leisure and other sociable practices.

This interdisciplinary conference is organized by the Department of Modern Languages, Literatures and Cultures, "G. d’Annunzio” University (Chieti-Pescara, Italy), in collaboration with the GIS Sociabilités and as part of the scientific events of the EU project DIGITENS.

Submission guidelines

We welcome submissions in Italian, English or French from researchers in different fields (history, history of art, literature, cultural studies, urban studies, sociology, philosophy ...), working on the period 1650- 1850. Proposals for 20-minute papers or panels of three speakers are welcome.

Proposals should contain:

a title

an abstract of no more than 500 characters (spaces included).

a short biobibliography

For panel proposals, please also include a title and a 500-character abstract and a short biography for each speaker and contact details for one speaker on the panel.

Please send submissions to: convegno.casanova@unich.it

Deadline for submission of proposal: March 15, 2022

When: September 22-23, 2022

Where: University “G. d’Annunzio” viale Pindaro 42 – 65127 – PESCARA; Ex Aurum Pescara

Scientific Committee

Valérie Capdeville (Université Sorbonne Paris Nord, France)

Annick Cossic (Université de Bretagne Occidentale, France)

Brian Cowan (McGill University, Canada)

Alain Kerhervé (University de Bretagne Occidentale, France)

Kimberley Page-Jones (Université de Bretagne Occidentale, France)

Federica D’Ascenzo (“G. d’Annunzio” University of Chieti-Pescara)

Elvira Diana (“G. d’Annunzio” University of Chieti-Pescara)

Fausto Di Vincenzo (“G. d’Annunzio” University of Chieti-Pescara)

Persida Lazarević (“G. d’Annunzio” University of Chieti-Pescara)

Andrea Lombardinilo (“G. d’Annunzio” University of Chieti-Pescara)

Alessandro Scarsella (“Ca’ Foscari” University, Venice)

Eleonora Sasso (“G. d’Annunzio” University of Chieti-Pescara)

Miriam Sette (“G. d’Annunzio” University of Chieti-Pescara)

Organizing Committee

Miriam Sette (“G. d’Annunzio” University of Chieti-Pescara)

Eleonora Sasso (“G. d’Annunzio” University of Chieti-Pescara)

Persida Lazarević (“G. d’Annunzio” University of Chieti-Pescara)

Federica D’Ascenzo (“G. d’Annunzio” University of Chieti-Pescara)

Elvira Diana (“G. d’Annunzio” University of Chieti-Pescara)

Roula-Maria Dib (American University in Dubai)

Fausto Di Vincenzo (“G. d’Annunzio” University of Chieti-Pescara)

Andrea Lombardinilo (“G. d’Annunzio” University of Chieti-Pescara)

