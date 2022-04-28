HomeEarly Islamic Agriculture and Water Management: Talking about a “Revolution”
Conference, symposiumMiddle Ages
Early Islamic Agriculture and Water Management: Talking about a “Revolution”
Second Ḥajar Online Workshop
Published on Monday, March 14, 2022 by Sarah Zingraff
Summary
In the workshop organized by Hajar, three archaeological case studies which relate to agriculture and/or water management during Early Islam will be presented, followed by responses and a discussion. These will enable another examination of Andrew Watson’s arguments from the 1980s about an “Arab agricultural revolution” or “green revolution” - this time from an archaeological perspective.
Announcement
Presentation
Program
15:45 Case studies (speakers: 30 minutes each)
- Helena Kirchner, Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona, The Green Revolution between technique transfer and local adaptation: The making of a new agricultural landscape in al-Andalus
- Vladimir Dabrowski, CNRS-National Museum of Natural History (Paris), What Islamic agricultural revolution in eastern Arabia? Recent archaeobotanical discoveries (1st millennium CE)
- Gideon Avni, Israel Antiquities Authority and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, A “Eurasian exchange”? The penetration of new agricultural and water management technologies into the southern Levant, 6th-10th centuries CE
17:15 Break
17:30 Discussion (discussants: 25 minutes each)
- Discussant: Chris Wickham, University of Oxford
- Discussant: Seven Ağır, Middle East Technical University (Ankara)
General debate and questions (40 minutes)
Chairs:
- Sterenn Le Maguer-Gillon (Institut Catholique de Paris),
- Hagit Nol (Université libre de Bruxelles)
Practicalities
For registration (and zoom link), please write us to hajararchaeology@gmail.com until April 27 th.
For more information about Ḥajar: https://hajar.hypotheses.org
Date(s)
- Thursday, April 28, 2022
