Early Islamic Agriculture and Water Management: Talking about a “Revolution”

Second Ḥajar Online Workshop

*  *  *

Published on Monday, March 14, 2022 by Sarah Zingraff

Summary

In the workshop organized by Hajar, three archaeological case studies which relate to agriculture and/or water management during Early Islam will be presented, followed by responses and a discussion. These will enable another examination of Andrew Watson’s arguments from the 1980s about an “Arab agricultural revolution” or “green revolution” - this time from an archaeological perspective.

Announcement

Presentation

In the workshop, three archaeological case studies which relate to agriculture and/or water management during Early Islam will be presented, followed by responses and a discussion. These will enable another examination of Andrew Watson's arguments from the 1980s about an "Arab agricultural revolution" or "green revolution" - this time from an archaeological perspective.

Program

15:45 Case studies (speakers: 30 minutes each)

  • Helena Kirchner, Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona, The Green Revolution between technique transfer and local adaptation: The making of a new agricultural landscape in al-Andalus
  • Vladimir Dabrowski, CNRS-National Museum of Natural History (Paris), What Islamic agricultural revolution in eastern Arabia? Recent archaeobotanical discoveries (1st millennium CE)
  • Gideon Avni, Israel Antiquities Authority and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, A “Eurasian exchange”? The penetration of new agricultural and water management technologies into the southern Levant, 6th-10th centuries CE

17:15 Break

17:30 Discussion (discussants: 25 minutes each)

  • Discussant: Chris Wickham, University of Oxford
  • Discussant: Seven Ağır, Middle East Technical University (Ankara)

General debate and questions (40 minutes)

Chairs:

  • Sterenn Le Maguer-Gillon (Institut Catholique de Paris),
  • Hagit Nol (Université libre de Bruxelles)

Practicalities

For registration (and zoom link), please write us to hajararchaeology@gmail.com until April 27 th.

For more information about Ḥajar: https://hajar.hypotheses.org

Places

  • Brussels, Belgium

Event format

Full online event


Date(s)

  • Thursday, April 28, 2022

Keywords

  • early islam, islamic archaeology, agricultural revolution, water management

Contact(s)

  • Hagit Nol
    courriel : hajararchaeology [at] gmail [dot] com

Reference Urls

Information source

  • Hagit Nol
    courriel : hajararchaeology [at] gmail [dot] com

To cite this announcement

« Early Islamic Agriculture and Water Management: Talking about a “Revolution” », Conference, symposium, Calenda, Published on Monday, March 14, 2022, https://calenda.org/975898

Archive this announcement

  • Google Agenda
  • iCal
