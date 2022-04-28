Announcement

Presentation

In the workshop, three archaeological case studies which relate to agriculture and/or water management during Early Islam will be presented, followed by responses and a discussion. These will enable another examination of Andrew Watson’s arguments from the 1980s about an “Arab agricultural revolution” or “green revolution” - this time from an archaeological perspective.

Program

15:45 Case studies (speakers: 30 minutes each)

Helena Kirchner , Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona, The Green Revolution between technique transfer and local adaptation: The making of a new agricultural landscape in al-Andalus

, Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona, The Green Revolution between technique transfer and local adaptation: The making of a new agricultural landscape in al-Andalus Vladimir Dabrowski , CNRS-National Museum of Natural History (Paris), What Islamic agricultural revolution in eastern Arabia? Recent archaeobotanical discoveries (1st millennium CE)

, CNRS-National Museum of Natural History (Paris), What Islamic agricultural revolution in eastern Arabia? Recent archaeobotanical discoveries (1st millennium CE) Gideon Avni, Israel Antiquities Authority and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, A “Eurasian exchange”? The penetration of new agricultural and water management technologies into the southern Levant, 6th-10th centuries CE

17:15 Break

17:30 Discussion (discussants: 25 minutes each)

Discussant: Chris Wickham , University of Oxford

, University of Oxford Discussant: Seven Ağır, Middle East Technical University (Ankara)

General debate and questions (40 minutes)

Chairs:

Sterenn Le Maguer-Gillon (Institut Catholique de Paris),

(Institut Catholique de Paris), Hagit Nol (Université libre de Bruxelles)

Practicalities

For registration (and zoom link), please write us to hajararchaeology@gmail.com until April 27 th.

For more information about Ḥajar: https://hajar.hypotheses.org