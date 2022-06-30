Animals as Worshippers of God First of All

Announcement
16-17 novembre 2022, Paris
« Ne vois-tu pas tous les êtres des cieux et de la terre et les oiseaux en rangs louer Dieu ? Chacun connaît sa prière et sa louange ».
Sourate de la lumière, 24:41
« Si Dieu n’existait pas, à qui adresserions-nous nos hymnes de louange ? »
Dostoïevski, Les frères Karamazov
« Tout fait signe à qui se fait signe. Et tout parle, même confusément, à qui porte la parole ».
Jean-Louis Chrétien, Saint Augustin et les actes de parole
« Toute l'humanité jadis a vécu dans l'éblouissement de la pensée que l'univers où nous nous trouvons n'est pas autre chose que de la parfaite obéissance ».
Simone Weil, L’enracinement, p. 189.
Argumentaire
Les recherches sur les animaux en Islam, suivant le mouvement des études animalistes[1], se sont clairement étendues hors de leurs domaines traditionnels, l’histoire de la zoologie[2] et la littérature fabuleuse[3], pour donner lieu à des travaux relevant davantage de la philosophie[4], des études coraniques[5], du droit (fiqh)[6] ou de la littérature mystique[7].
C’est pourquoi il devient légitime de désenclaver chaque discipline pour saisir l’objet dans sa totalité, et, peut-être aussi, dans sa spécificité historique : qu’est-ce qu’un animal dans l’Islam classique ? Car le risque des études disciplinaires est de le perdre en inscrivant l’objet du passé dans un cadre méthodologique anachronique. Ainsi, la zoologie risque de projeter son exigence taxinomique sur ce qui constitue, dans l’Islam classique, un classement de nations créées davantage que d’espèces du vivant. De même, l’éthique animale substituerait son souci pour la souffrance animale à une préoccupation qui relevait davantage de la sotériologie et de la théodicée : cette souffrance est-elle rétribuée dans l’au-delà ? Déjà des monographies sur des animaux spécifiques s’écrivent qui les considèrent à partir d’un parcours exhaustif des différents champs du savoir[8].
La spécificité historique des textes de l’Islam classique sur l’animal, y compris les textes zoologiques[9], consiste, semble-t-il dans la prégnance de la nature religieuse de l’animalité. Par religieux, nous n’entendons pas tant l’effort de situer l’animal dans la sphère des règles relatives à la pureté et la souillure, comme un objet de gestion ritualisée de l’environnement du musulman[10], mais la considération de la religiosité dont l’animal est le sujet[11]. Cette piété animale, cette piété de l’animal, puisque c’est de cela qu’il s’agit, plonge ses sources dans le Coran et prend deux formes fondamentales : celle de l’adoration et du culte, d’une part, développant ainsi toute une herméneutique du comportement et des sons animaux, à l’aune des versets qui évoquent les louanges des créatures à Dieu (17:44, 21:79, 24:41) ; et d’autre part celle de l’obéissance pieuse, à l’aune des versets sur la soumission des créatures à l’homme (16 :5–7, 45:13). La religiosité animale se situe ainsi entre le tasbīḥ et le tasḫīr. Adorateur de Dieu avant toute chose donc, l’animal est bien loin d’incarner une forme rudimentaire de religiosité, mais il est tout au contraire présenté comme un modèle de piété. Si la question du tasḫīr a déjà fait l’objet de recherches[12], celle du tasbīḥ, la louange animale à Dieu, reste un domaine peu exploré alors qu’il a donné lieu à une littérature prolifique culminant peut-être avec Al-nuṭq al-mafhūm min ahl al-ṣamt al-ma‘lūm, ouvrage de récits édifiants mettant en scène une multitude d’animaux (nāṭiq), mais aussi de créatures muettes (ġayr nāṭiq)[13].
Cette figure religieuse de l’animal doit bien être distinguée des autres figures de l’animalité qui ont également été développées dans l’Islam classique :
- L’animal comme figure politique, principalement développée dans les fables écrites dans une optique de miroirs des princes et des peuples[14]. Dans cette perspective, les relations entre l’homme et les types d’animaux sont une projection des rapports politiques entre les différentes classes de la société humaine.
- L’animal comme créature et habitant de la Création, qu’on trouve surtout dans les livres des merveilles dans une optique de recensement des œuvres du Créateur[15].
La comparaison entre la figure religieuse d’une part, et la figure politique et la créature d’autre part, est décisive : la question de l’obéissance politique n’est-elle pas liée et même subordonnée à celle de l’obéissance religieuse, et articulée avec elle par les concepts de tasḫīr et de taḏlīl ? Par ailleurs, les livres des merveilles (‘aǧā’ib) sont écrits dans l’optique d’un émerveillement devant les formes créées qui conduit à la louange du Créateur. C’est par la contemplation du monde créé que le lecteur est conduit à la piété, contemplation de la perfection formelle des animaux, mais également émerveillement devant leur piété propre.
Nous proposons ici plusieurs axes de réflexion sur cette piété animale en Islam.
I. Islamologie
Théologie
La question se pose de savoir ce qui distingue la religiosité animale d’une part de la religiosité des créatures dépourvues, hors miracles, de motricité et de langage (l’obéissance et l’adoration par les astres, les montagnes, …), et d’autre part de celle des hommes, instituée par les prophètes.
Pour le dire abruptement, quelle sorte d’adorateurs de Dieu, quelle sorte de musulmans, les animaux sont-ils ? Peut-on appeler l’animal un monothéiste et un musulman, ainsi qu’al-Ǧāḥīẓ le rapporte de certains et que les Iḫwān al-ṣafā n’hésitent pas à le faire[16] ? L’enjeu est fondamentalement sotériologique et fait débats : s’il existe une religiosité animale, y a-t-il une résurrection des animaux ? Et si la dimension de la souffrance animale et de ses rétributions post-mortem a été étudiée, en revanche, d’autres questions sont restées en friche : les animaux sont-ils confrontés au jugement dernier et destinés soit à l’enfer, soit au paradis ? Cette destinée est-elle individuelle, relative au comportement de chacun, ou générique, l’espèce entière étant damnée (tel le paon) ou sauvée (telle la colombe) ?
Il faut enfin comprendre qu’une fois l’animal posé comme figure religieuse, l’homme n’est plus qu’une figure religieuse parmi d’autres. Ce qui conduit ultimement à poser la question de la sorte d’adorateurs de Dieu que les hommes sont. C’est toute la différence entre religion et loi religieuse, entre dīn et šarī‘a qui se joue ici.
Études de cas
La piété animale est un thème qui parsème les recueils de hadith, certaines espèces apparaissant de façon récurrente. Un certain bestiaire apparaît ainsi, formé tant des animaux de l’environnement immédiat des hommes que de ceux dont la nature religieuse est déjà attestée par le Coran (la huppe, la fourmi, la grenouille, …). Le topos de la piété animale est-il alors indistinct, appliquant uniformément aux différents animaux un même mimétisme des rituels humains (appel à la prière, prosternation, psalmodie, …), ou remarque-t-on des personnalités religieuses se dessiner, empruntant à chaque espèce ses traits propres[17] ?
Le concept de « mythe en acte » développé par Roger Caillois à propos de la mante religieuse constitue peut-être un point de départ théorique pour penser ces figures animales de l’imaginaire islamique[18].
Soufisme
Si les récits édifiants sur les ascètes les manifestent fréquemment en compagnie d’animaux, la littérature soufie développe-t-elle pour autant la figure de la piété animale ? Il semble que dans ces récits, c’est l’ascète qui soit le modèle de piété, et l’animal souvent le seul témoin. Il en va tout autrement à partir d’Ibn ‘Arabī qui, dans son économie générale de la création, accorde aux animaux la gouvernance (tadbīr) et la responsabilité (taklīf), la science innée de Dieu et le langage pour Le louer. Sa maîtrise du tasbīḥ relativement à l’homme entre peut-être alors en tension avec le commandement du tasḫīr. On a en tous les cas avec Ibn ‘Arabī la formalisation la plus rigoureuse de la piété animale, dont la tradition mériterait d’être suivie[19].
II. Sciences sociales
Ethnologie
Il est frappant de remarquer la vitalité d’une telle représentation de l’animal comme adorateur de Dieu avant toute chose. Si l’on en trouve une occurrence inattendue dans les banlieues françaises, du moins dans la représentation qu’en apporte le film de Ladj Ly, Les misérables (2019), dans lequel Salah, figure de l’islam rigoriste, a pour seul propos pieux de témoigner de la piété du lion[20], l’islam populaire depuis le Maroc jusqu’à la péninsule arabique – pour ne renvoyer qu’à notre expérience de l’islam arabe – regorge d’interprétations pieuses des comportements animaux.
La compilation de cette culture orale est encore à réaliser, ainsi que sa comparaison avec la tradition écrite afin d’en déterminer le degré de dépendance. Cette compilation est d’autant plus urgente que l’urbanisation des sociétés musulmanes tend inévitablement à la faire disparaître.
Histoire
Chercher l’origine de la religiosité animale amène bien sûr à une étude comparée avec ses occurrences dans les autres religions d’Orient, et en amont à celle de l’Orient ancien, à commencer par la religion hébraïque, la Bible offrant maints témoignages d’animaux louangeurs[21].
À cette dimension descriptive doit être ajoutée une enquête généalogique : comment des animaux en ont pu arriver à devenir des modèles de piété ? Ce fait supposant une prévalence des figures animales sur l’homme, il serait tentant de revenir au paganisme antique avec ses dimensions totémiques de culte à des animaux, et à la problématique de son passage au monothéisme affirmant l’adoration du seul Dieu transcendant. Ce que nous avons eu coutume d’appeler l’aniconisme islamique ne serait-il pas plutôt une forme d’anidolisme, destiné à mettre un terme à la représentation de figures animales susceptibles d’être vénérées ? Peut-on voir dans la piété animale la conversion de la figure adorée du paganisme en intermédiaire d’une adoration qui désormais la dépasse, l’objet de culte devenant modèle de culte, l’adoré un adorateur privilégié ? Une analogie avec l’intégration des cultes astrolâtres à l’Islam par l’assimilation des planètes anciennement divinisées avec la figure des anges, en particulier dans la première falsafa peut constituer une piste engageante[22].
Dans un autre domaine, les réflexions anthropologiques initiées par William Robertson Smith sur le totémisme pré-islamique et les critiques qu’y a apportées Joseph Chelhod en particulier sur l’affirmation que le sacrifice serait alors un acte de communion avec l’être adoré méritent alors d’être réévaluées et le débat poursuivi[23].
Études comparées
Une étude comparée avec les textes du christianisme permettrait d’éclairer les conditions d’une telle figure de l’animal adorateur.
Les conditions historiques d’abord, quand on sait que l’Horarum syriaque du Testament d’Adam fit l’objet d’une mise en hadith, transmettant ainsi dans la littérature sacrée musulmane une liturgie des heures dans laquelle chaque heure est le culte rendu par une certaine créature[24].
Les conditions théologiques ensuite. Puisque Dieu s’incarne, que le Christ est « l’agneau de Dieu », n’est-ce pas plutôt la possibilité d’un culte tourné vers l’animal, fût-il symbolique qui est théologiquement permise ? Cela empêche-t-il en revanche le développement des figures d’animaux adorateurs telles qu’on les trouve dans l’Islam classique ? Ou les ouvrages latins de Curiositas manifestent-ils un émerveillement pour une quelconque piété animale[25] ?
Théologie des religions et théologie de la religiosité
La théologie des religions est la discipline qui pose le problème du statut du dogme dans un monde dont le caractère pluraliste est entériné. Elle est alors amenée à légiférer sur le statut de l’altérité religieuse non résorbable. C’est ainsi que la première question de théologie des religions à avoir été développée fut celle du salut éternel des hommes d’autres confessions ainsi que des non-croyants : y a-t-il distinction ou non entre piété religieuse et adhésion au dogme d’une certaine religion ? Cette distinction est nécessitée par la pluralité reconnue incompressible des confessions qui met alors à mal l’universalité possible du salut des hommes. Ce qui est pratiquement en jeu est la légitimation théologique de la coexistence des croyances.
La figure de l’animal adorateur semble permettre d’ouvrir un nouveau questionnement en théologie des religions. En effet, elle manifeste une seconde altérité religieuse non résorbable non seulement sous sa confession propre, mais également sous toute confession, posant une question : y a-t-il distinction ou non entre piété religieuse et confession religieuse ? Cette distinction est nécessitée par la conventionalité des rituels religieux qui met alors à mal la portée cosmique de la religion pour la réduire à sa seule réalité sociale, voire identitaire. Poser la figure de l’animal adorateur, c’est demander : est-ce encore le Créateur du monde que l’homme adore quand toute adoration est socialisée ? ou au contraire, l’homme ne peut-il adorer le Créateur qu’à condition de se représenter un mode d’adoration par lequel c’est toute la création qui le vénère ? L’enjeu est sans doute ici le maintien de la portée réelle et universelle du culte et la prévention contre le rabattement du religieux sur le formel et le tribal.
III. L’animalité en question
Épistémologie
La question méthodologique est celle du type de raisonnement qui conduit à attribuer une subjectivité religieuse à l’animal. Nous pourrions partir des réflexions générales de Frederik Buytendijk qui, pour construire sa psychologie animale, se doit de sortir tant de la psychologie humaine fondée sur la notion de conscience et du réductionnisme zoologique fondé sur la notion de machine. Ainsi, les premières pages de L’homme et l’animal. Essai de psychologie comparée, analysent le raisonnement analogique qui projette la conscience humaine sur l’animal. L’usage religieux en islam d’un tel raisonnement analogique entre types de créatures peut être mis en perspective avec le débat sur le corporalisme, soit son usage entre les créatures et le Créateur.
L’autre élément conceptuel est la notion de nations ou communautés (umam – Coran, 6:38) qui est la catégorie de classification des animaux comme des hommes. La cartographie animale renvoie ainsi à la cartographie humaine[26].
La question du degré d’adhésion à ces interprétations religieuses du comportement animal peut être abordée, puisque des débats ont pu avoir lieu le concernant, en particulier autour du verset coranique affirmant qu’une bestiole sortira de terre parler aux hommes (27:82)[27].
Anthropologie philosophique
Dans une optique critique sur l’étude de l’animalité, il convient pour finir de rappeler la prévention que nous fait Günther Anders dans L’obsolescence de l’homme contre une trop grande fascination pour la figure animale :
« Il est philosophiquement risqué de recourir, pour définir l’homme, à un modèle qui n’est plus celui auquel se conforme l’existence humaine : nous ne vivons plus entourés d’abeilles, de crabes et de chimpanzés, mais de postes de radio et d’usines qui produisent des ampoules électriques[28] ».
La perpétuation d’une anthropologie philosophique mettant l’homme en regard de l’animal alors qu’il est environné de machines, risque de constituer un voile idéologique sur la toute-puissance du monde technique sur notre vie et notre pensée. Mais en même temps, la figure de l’animal adorateur est si étrangère à notre représentation contemporaine de l’animalité qu’elle manifeste de façon plus criante encore l’étrangeté du monde musulman classique et du nôtre. Si le nôtre est le « technocosme[29] », environnement entièrement mécanisé, la figure de l’animal adorateur est le signe d’un monde autre, empli de sujets et non de choses, non pas un monde d’instruments tournés vers notre usage, mais un monde de priants tournés vers Dieu.
Il ne s’agit pourtant pas de nier la dimension technique des animaux. Et une analyse du dogme du tasḫīr dans la perspective d’une histoire technique fait sens : il manifeste la mobilisation productive de l’énergie et des fonctions animales.
Au-delà, une remise en cause de cette rupture entre le monde des créatures plein de subjectivités adoratrices et le monde des instruments anthropocentré est envisageable dans la ligne de pensée initiée par Dominique Vidal dans sa mise en rapport de l’hindouisme et de la robotique[30].
Notes
Paris, November 16th–17th, 2022
“If God did not exist, to whom could we address our praises?”
Dostoevsky, Brothers Karamazov
“Everything is a sign for whoever became a sign, and everything speaks, even dimly, for whoever holds the speech.”
Jean-Louis Chrétien, Saint Augustin and the Acts of Speech
“All the humanity before us lived illuminated by the idea that the universe we inhabit is nothing but pure obedience.”
Simone Weil, The Need for Roots
Argument
Following the path of animal studies,[1] research on animals in Islam has expanded outside of its traditional areas, i.e. history of zoology[2] and fables literature,[3] which has resulted in works falling under the jurisdiction of philosophy,[4] Qur’anic studies,[5] law (fiqh),[6] and mysticism[7].
Therefore, it is time to open up these different disciplines to study animals in all their aspects and historical specificity, in order to answer the question of what an animal in classical Islam is. In comparison, disciplinary studies are at the risk of losing this historical specificity by analysing it in the frame of anachronistic methodology. For instance, zoology may project its own interest in taxonomy on an Islamic bestiary that is more a list of nations of creatures than a list of species of living beings. In the same way, animal ethics may substitute their own concern for animal pain and hedonistic background to elements that fall under the domain of soteriology and theodicy. Indeed, did not theologians approach animal pain only to find out whether animals will be rewarded in the hereafter and whether they are entitled to compensation for unjustified sufferings? Thus, it is needful to grasp the animal in classical Islam in its historical specificity. Some monographs dealing with certain specific animals already syncretise these manifold approaches. [8]
Classical Islamic texts, including zoological ones,[9] testify to the importance of the religious nature of animality. Hence, we may rightly claim that a key part of what the inquiry on animals is about is the religious nature of animality. To make this general statement clearer, we may say that, by religious nature, we do not mean the theoretical and practical needs for locating the animal in the legal framework of the pure and the impure, i.e. as an object of ritualised administration of Muslim environments.[10] Rather, we are identifying the religiousness that the animal develops, in the sense that the animal is endowed with some form of religiousness.[11] The most prominent and distinctive phenomenon is what we may term “animal piety.” Such piety is anchored in many Qur’anic verses and takes two fundamental forms:
- On the one hand, it consists in a description of how animals worship God, which implies a detailed hermeneutic of animal behaviour and sounds in terms of prayers and praises to God. This worship is attested by Qur’anic verses celebrating creatures’ praises to God (17:44, 21:79, 24:41).
- On the other hand, it consists in animal submission to the human being (16:5–7, 45:13).
Thus, animal religiousness may be situated at the intersection of tasbīḥ and tasḫīr, and animals may be first characterized as worshippers of God. Their religiousness is not a primitive form of worship but a fully-fledged one, such that pious animals become models of piety. On an academic level, while scholars have already flagged tasḫīr as an important theological concept,[12] specifically animal tasbīḥ still does not constitute an object of study, even though a significant amount of written work was dedicated to this phenomenon in classical Islam, the reference book on the topic being perhaps Al-nuṭq al-mafhūm min ahl al-ṣamt al-maʿlūm, which contains edifying stories about a multitude of animals (nātiq) and mute creatures (ġayr nāṭiq).[13]
This sort of religious animal figure must be distinguished from other figures of animality also explored in classical Islam:
- The political animal figure, mainly developed in animal fables from the perspective of mirrors for princes and people.[14] In such a view, human-nonhuman relations project political relations between social classes.
- The animal as a creature of God and an inhabitant of His creation, as described in books on wonders (‘ajā’ib), which aim at describing the Creator’s work.[15]
The religious figure is not alien to any of these two cases, as their comparison may reveal. On the one side, political obedience depends on religious submission and gets its justification from it. Indeed, the concepts of tasḫīr and taḏlīl both suggest such a religious inscription of the political bound. The books of wonders flush out traces of the Creator’s skills in His creation: the creatures therein inspire a sense of wonder in whoever contemplates them until the latter grows to admire their Creator. Contemplation of the world and its wonders associated with piety leads to the revival of human piety.
In what follows, we suggest different orientations to track animal piety in Islam.
I. Islamic Studies
Theology
The first question to ask is what differentiates animal religiousness from that of non-speaking, immobile (miracles excepted) creatures (e.g. the type of religiousness that consists in the perfect submission of celestial bodies or the mountains’ worship of God) on the one side, and from that of human beings, which is instituted by prophets.
To say it bluntly, what sort of worshippers of God, i.e. which kind of Muslims, are animals? Can we call an animal a monotheist (muwaḥḥid) and a Muslim, as al-Jāḥiẓ wondered, and as the Epistles of the Brethren in Purity concluded unhesitatingly?[16] The question involves a contested soteriological implication, namely, if one accepts animal religiousness, should one concede that animals have access to the resurrection? Animal soteriology in Islam is not limited to the issue of suffering, but rather it is also about the Last Judgment. One may conclude from the Qur’an and the hadith that some animals access paradise (e.g. the dove), while others fall into hell (e.g. the peacock). This notwithstanding, is this destiny an individual one that concerns, for instance, Noah’s dove alone among all doves, or is it related to the species as a whole?
An important corollary of the figure of the animal as a worshipper of God is that the human being is only one kind of worshipper among others. Then, to ask what kind of worshipper the animal is, leads to the following question: what kind of worshippers are humans? Here stands the distinction between religion (dīn) and religious law (šarī‘a).
Case Studies
Animal piety is a recurrent topic in hadith literature. It is connected to a set of especially important species, either because they are found in the surroundings of human dwellings in Islamicate societies, or because they are mentioned in the Qur’an (e.g. the hoopoe and the ant). A crucial question concerning this corpus is whether narratives are always structured in the same way, applying practices performed during human rituals to animals (e.g. call for prayer, prostration, and psalmody), or whether one may identify specific animal figures that convey a religious interpretation of behaviours proper to certain animal species?[17]
The concept of “effective myth (mythe en acte)” developed by Roger Caillois concerning the ‘praying’ mantis can be a methodological starting point to analyse such figures in Islam.[18]
Sufism
Although a large number of stories on ascetic individuals mention animals, does Sufi literature develop the figure of the animal worshipper? Indeed, in these stories, the model of piety is the ascetic, while animals only play the roles of exclusive (and pious) witnesses. It may have changed with Ibn ʿArabī who, in the general economy of the creation, places animals among the kinds of creatures that possess governance (tadbīr), responsibility (taklīf), innate science of God, and language intended for God’s praise. Animals’ high ability in tasbīḥ as comparated to human beings suggests the command of tasḫīr and reverses the human-animal hierarchy. At any rate, Ibn ʿArabī initiated the most rigorous thematization of animal piety, whose tradition may be investigated.[19]
II. Social Sciences
Ethnology
The vitality of this representation of animals as worshippers of God is striking among contemporary Muslim groups. To refer to a marginal and unexpected case that popped up in a French suburb, in the 2019-film Les Misérables directed by Ladj Ly, the only religious expression of the character Salaḥ, the owner of a kebab restaurant and a pious Muslim figure, consists in alluding to the lion’s piety.[20] More generally, pious interpretations of animal behaviours abound in popular Islam. A compilation of testimonies and folk wisdoms remains to be done, as well as its analysis in comparison with the written tradition, in order to establish the relation between the two. Such a compilation is even more pressing as the advanced urbanization of Muslim societies threatens the sets of beliefs that depict animals as worshippers of God.
History
The quest for the origin of animal religiousness in Islam leads to a comparative study with its manifestations in other Oriental creeds, especially ancient religions, beginning with Judaism, since the Bible contains many occurrences of animal praises to God.[21]
One may supplement this descriptive dimension with a genealogical enquiry: how did it happen that animals became examples of piety? Since this seems to be conditional on the prioritization of animals over humans, we are tempted to return to ancient paganism, characterized by its totemic worship of sacred animals, thence to ask the question of the transition to monotheism, which confesses God’s unity and transcendence. In this regard, what used to be called ‘Islamic aniconism’ may be re-baptised as ‘Islamic anidolism,’ since its aims may have been to put an end to representations and worship of sacred animals. Animal piety may in the end result from the transformation of the worshipped figure into a figure that exhibits model religiousness toward the transcendent power. Hence, the object of praise would become a fully-fledged subject, and the worshipped one a high-profile worshipper. Analogical evidence for this conversion may be found in the integration of astral religiousness in Islam by assimilating previously divinised planets to angels, especially in 3rd/9th-century falsafa.[22]
In another field of research, William Robertson Smith’s anthropological enquiry into pre-Islamic totemism and Joseph Chelhod’s criticisms of it in his statement concerning sacrifice as a communion act with the worshipped entity all deserve to be re-evaluated, and the debate needs to be taken further.[23]
Comparative studies
A comparative study with Christian texts may shed light on the conditions needed for the figure of the animal as a worshipper to exist.
It would first enlighten its historical conditions through the investigation of the transmission of Syriac material into the Islamic religious corpus. Indeed, the Syriac Horarum of Adam’s Testament, a Christian work in which each liturgical hour corresponds with a specific set of creatures praising God, was integrated into hadith literature.[24]
The second group of conditions are theological. Does the Christian symbolization of incarnation through the metaphor of the Lamb of God allow for a kind of worship oriented toward a symbolic animal (rather than a kind of worship performed by an animal)? Does this metaphor hinder the development of a vision of animals as worshippers of God, as found in Islam? One might also think of a comparison between Islamic and Latin books of wonders (Curiositas).[25]
Theology of religions
Theology of religions is the branch of theology that addresses the status of the dogma within a definitely pluralistic world. It deals with the way different sects and religions consider other beliefs. The first specific problem addressed by the theology of religions concerns the access atheists and believers from other religions have to salvation. For such salvation to be possible, one must distinguish religious piety from membership in a particular church or sect. The practical issue at stake is the theological legitimacy or illegitimacy of the coexistence of beliefs.
The figure of the animal as a worshipper of God may open a new line of questioning in the theology of religions and expand its field beyond instituted sects and religions. Indeed, the figure of the animal manifests another and more radical type of religious alterity, which can be reduced neither to one’s own creed and nor to any particular confession. Can one distinguish between religious piety and religious confession? This distinction is necessitated by the conventionality of religious rituals, whose social expression tends to conceal the cosmic dimension of religion. To hypothesize the existence of animal religiousness is to ask whether believers still worship the Creator of the universe or only the symbolic representation of their social group. Conceiving of the universality of worship among all types of creatures may condition the preservation of the religious actuality of denominations. Can one really praise God without assuming that even animals praise Him? What is at stake with this question is the universal dimension of worship, against the risk of formalism and identity-based rationales for faith.
III. Animality called into question
Epistemology
The methodological question here is concerned with the nature of the line of reasoning that ascribes religious subjectivity to animals. A starting point could be Frederik Buytendijk’s general statements concerning analogical reasoning in the very beginning of Man and Animal. Buytendijk aimed at laying the foundations for a type of animal psychology that would move away from human psychology, which is based on the concept of consciousness, and zoological reductionism, which is based on the concept of animal-machine. Instead, analogical reasoning would become the projection of human consciousness onto animals. When applying such analogical reasoning between types of creatures onto Islamic material, one notices that this issue echoes the debate on tašbīh, i.e. the application of analogy to the knowledge of God.
Another (abovementioned) element is the notion of nations or communities (umam, see Qur’an, 6:38), which is sometimes used when classifying animals as well as people. Thus, zoological taxonomy may mirror human taxonomy.[26]
Finally, the issue of the degree of belief in the religious interpretations of animal behaviours and sounds emerges from subject-related debates, e.g. that on the Qur’anic verse according to which a beast will arise from the earth to address people (27:82).[27]
Philosophical anthropology
From a critical perspective vis-à-vis animal studies, we must recall Günther Anders’s warning against exaggerated fascination for animals as intellectual objects:
“In order to define man, it is philosophically dangerous to refer to a model that is now not the one which the human existence depends on: we do not live any longer among bees, crabs, and chimpanzees, but rather we are surrounded by radios and bulb factories.”[28]
Drawing on his criticism, one may wonder whether a study on animals’ worship of God lacks philosophical legitimacy. To study an obsolete world full of animals is at the minor expense of pulling a veil over the absolute power of technology on our lives and thoughts. Yet, our contemporary representation of animality is so alien to worshipping animals that it even more clearly manifests the distance between classical Islam and the current “technocosmos”,[29] between our world full of engines and instruments directed to our use, on the one hand, and a world full of subjects that pray to God, on the other hand.
Of course, such religious consideration may not obliterate the technical and productive function of animals throughout history. An analysis of the tasḫīr dogma within the frame of the history of technology is meaningful, inasmuch as it may highlight the productive mobilization of animal energy and functions. The tasḫīr may lead to deflating the distinction between the world of God’s creatures, which are religiously defined, and the world of anthropocentric tools, while paving the way for an anthropology of technology as developed by Dominique Vidal about Hinduism and robotics.[30]
﴿أَلَمۡ تَرَ أَنَّ ٱللَّهَ يُسَبِّحُ لَهُ مَن فِي ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ وَٱلطَّيۡرُ صَٰٓفَّٰتٖۖ كُلّٞ قَدۡ عَلِمَ صَلَاتَهُ وَتَسۡبِيحَهُ وَٱللَّهُ عَلِيمُۢ بِمَا يَفۡعَلُونَ﴾
سورة النور (٢٤)، آية ٤١
" إن لم يكن الله موجودًا فلمن سنتوجه بتسابيحنا؟"
"الإخوة كارامازوف" لدوستويفسكي
"كُلٌّ يؤشِّر لمن تصدر منه إشارة، وكُلٌّ يحادث، ولو بغمغمة، لمن يصدر منه الحديث"
جان لووي كريتيين، القدّيس أغسطينوس والأفعال اللغويّة
كُلٌّ يُسبِّح بحمده
التقوى والإيمان في سلوك الحيوان
لقد توسعت البحوث حول الحيوان في الإسلام كثيرًا، وامتدت إلى ما خارج الحقول التخصصية الكلاسيكية، كتاريخ علم الحيوان والأدب (قصص الحيوان)، لتشمل أيضًا أعمالا ذات ارتباط وثيق بالفلسفة والدراسات القرآنية والفقه والأدب الصوفي.
ولهذا فإن كسر عزلة هذه التخصصات يصبحُ أمرًا مشروعًا من أجل الإحاطة بجميع جوانب الموضوع، ومحاولة فهم خصوصيته التاريخية، ونعني هنا الإجابة عن السؤال: ما الحيوان في العصر الكلاسيكي للحضارة الإسلامية؟ حيث إن الخطر الذي تواجهه الدراسات التي تحصر نفسها داخل أسوار التخصص الضيق يأتي من كونها قد تفقد الموضوع حين تدرس مادة قديمة بوسائل ومنهجيات لا تتناسب وزمنها.
لقد كان علم الحيوان التصنيفي في العصر الكلاسيكي يعني بتصنيف "أمم" المخلوقات بنفس منطق تصنيف البشر وفي مقارنة مستمرة مع المجتمع الإنساني. وفي الوقت الذي نهتم فيه حديثًا بمعاناة الحيوان الجسدية وآلامه الجسمانية، كان السؤال قديمًا يدور حول مسائل تتعلق بعلم الخلاص وبالعناية الإلهية. وقد قامت بالفعل دراسات اتحدت فيها المجالات العلمية المختلفة لدراسة الحيوان وكل ما يدور حوله كما حدث لحيوان كالطاووس على سبيل المثال لا الحصر.
ومع ذلك، فإنّ ما تُظهره دراسة نصوص الإسلام الكلاسيكيّ، بما فيها النصوص المتحدثة عن الحيوانات، هو أهمّيّة البعد الدينيّ في وصف الحيوان. ولا نقصد بذلك الجهد المبذول لتشريع معاملات المؤمن مع الحيوانات في إطار الطهارة والدناسة ولا ما يدخل في إطار طقوس المعاملات داخل المجتمع المسلم، بل نقصد الحيوان كمؤدٍّ لأفعال دينيّة. وتقوى الحيوان هذه مصدرها القرآن حيث تتّخذ شكلين أساسيّين أولهما العبادات الخاصة بالحيوان، والتي تؤدّي إلى تطوير تأويل كامل لسلوك الحيوان وأصواته استلهامًا للآيات القرآنية التي تتحدث عن تسبيح المخلوقات لله (الإسراء٤٤، الأنبياء ٧٩، النور٤١). أما الشكل الثاني فهو الطاعة، وذلك في ضوء الآيات الخاصّة بتسخير جميع المخلوقات للإنسان (النحل ٥-٧، الجاثية ١٣). وهكذا فإن تقوى الحيوانات تقع بين التسبيح والتسخير.
إن تقوى الحيوان تُعد شكلا مثاليا للتقوى، وفي الوقت الذي خُصصت فيه الكثير من الدراسات لبحث موضوع تسخير الحيوان، قليل منها اعتنى بموضوع تسبيح الحيوان على الرغم من وجود مؤلف كلاسيكي غزير حول الموضوع ربما بلغ ذروته مع كتاب "النطق المفهوم من أهل الصمت المعلوم" للكندي، وهو كتاب يجمع حكايات غرضها الوعظ والتحذير وشخصياتها حيوانات ناطقة ومخلوقات صامتة كالجمادات.
وبالتالي يجدر التمييز بين المقاربة الدينية للحيوان والمقاربتين التقليديتين في الدراسات الإسلامية وهما:
- دراسة الحيوان كشخصيّة سياسيّة، كما يظهر بشكل أساسيّ في قصص الحيوان داخل إطار أدب الملوك والشعوب. ومن هذا المنظور، فإنّ العلاقات بين الإنسان والحيوانات تعكس العلاقات السياسيّة بين طبقات المجتمع البشريّ.
- دراسة الحيوان كمخلوق لله وساكن للأرض، كما يقابنا في كتب الحيوان وكتب العجائب والغرائب التي تعني بوصف أعمال الخالق وآياته.
ولكي نميز بين هذه المقاربات المختلفة علينا أن نسأل السؤال التالي: أليست مسألة الطاعة السياسيّة مرتبطة بالطاعة الدينيّة ومشروطة بها وبمفهومين أساسييّن هما التسخير والتذليل؟ بالإضافة إلى ذلك، فإنّ كتب العجائب قد نُسجت لكي نتعجّب من أشكال الخلائق ونمدح الخالق.
الدراسات الإسلامية
الإلهيّات
السؤال الذي يطرح نفسه هو ما الذي يميّز تقوى الحيوانات عن تقوى المخلوقات غير المتحرّكة وغير الناطقة مثل الكواكب والجبال وأشباهها من ناحية، وعن تقوى البشر التي أتت من وعظ الأنبياء من ناحية أخرى؟
السؤال إذن أي نوع من العباد تُمثّل الحيوانات؟ وهل يمكن اعتبار بعضها موحّدًا أو مسلمًا كما رواه الجاحظ ("الحيوان"، ج ٤، ص٧٨-٨٠) وأقرر به إخوان الصفاء (رسالة ٢٢، ج٢، ص٣٢٤-٣٢٩)؟ وبما أنّ القضيّة تتعلق في الأساس بالنجاة، وبما أن الحيوان يوصف بأنه تقي، فهل له قيامة؟ في الوقت الذي نرى فيه دراسات كثيرة عن معاناة الحيوانات ومكافأتها بعد الموت، بقيت أسئلة أخرى من مثل: هل ستُحاسب الحيوانات يوم الدين فتدخل إمّا الجنّة وإما النار؟ وهل هذا المصير فرديّ (مرتبط بتصرّف كلّ واحد منهم على حدًى) أم جماعيّ (مرتبط بالنوع الذي هو منه، إمّا ملعون مثل الطاؤوس أو ناج مثل الحمام)؟
أخيرًا إذا كان الحيوان عبد لله، لكان الإنسان عبد من بين عباد عدة. الأمر الذي يؤدّي في النهاية إلى التساؤل عن أي نوع من أنواع عباد الله يصبح الإنسان في هذه الحالة، وهذه مسألة مرتبطة بالفرق الهام بين الدين والشريعة.
إنّ تقوى الحيوانات موضوع شائع في كتب السنّة التي تركز على بعض أنواع الحيوانات أكثر من بعضها الآخر. وهكذا تظهر فيها مجموعة حيوانات معيّنة مأخوذة من البيئة المحيطة أو من الخلفيّة القرآنيّة للثقافة الإسلاميّة والتي عادة ما تتصف فيها الحيوانات بالإيمان والتقوى والطاعة، مثل حالة الديك والحمامة والهدهد والنمل. فهل يشبه تدين الحيوان تدين الإنسان حتّى تُطبّق طقوس بشرية مثل الآذان والسجود والتسبيح بالشكل ذاته على الحيوانات المختلفة؟ أم على العكس من ذلك فإن تلك الحيوانات تختلف فيما بينها ولكل منها شخصية دينية مرتبطة بتفسير سلوكها؟
التصوّف
إذا كانت القصص عن الزهّاد تظهرهم في صحبة الحيوانات في كثير من الأحيان، فهل يروّج الأدب الصوفيّ صورة تقوى الحيوانات؟ فيبدو أنّ الزاهد في هذه القصص هو العابد، وغالبًا ما تكون الحيوانات هي الشهود الوحيدة على أفعاله المثالية. يتغير الأمر تمامًا مع ابن عربي الذي يمنح الحيوانات التدبير والتكليف ومعرفة الله الغريزيّة والتسبيح بفضل تصوّره الشامل للخلق (انظر "الفتوحات المكية"، فصل ١٩٨). بل بالنسبة إلى الإنسان فقد يتعارض تسبيح الحيوانات مع أمر التسخير. وعلى أيّة حال، يمثّل ابن عربي أكثر النظريّات صرامة فيما يتعلّق بتقوى الحيوان، وتستحقّ مدرسته الفكريّة دراسات متعمّقة مجدِّدة.
العلوم الاجتماعية
التاريخ
يؤدّي البحث عن أصل تصور التقوى عند الحيوانات إلى دراسة مقارنة بين نماذجها في الإسلام ونماذجها في ديانات الشرق القديم، بدءًا من اليهوديّة، بما أنّ الكتاب المقدّس يحتوي على الكثير من الشهادات لحيوانات مادحة (مثل: مزامير داود رقم ١٠٤ ورقم ١٤٨).
فكيف إذن أصبحت الحيوانات مثالًا على التقوى قد يحتذي به الإنسان؟ وما الأصل التاريخي لهذا الاهتمام الديني بالحيوان؟ يمكن للعودة إلى عصر ما قبل الإسلام ودور الطوطم الحيوان في الأديان الوثنية أن تجيب على هذا السؤال. فقد كانت لكل قبيلة حيوانات محددة تحميها وتعبدها القبيلة لتأمين مساعدتها السحرية. ومن هذا المنظور فإن منع الصور في الإسلام هو منع للأصنام ولعبادة الطوطم الحيوان. وبالتالي فإننا نري في نموذج تقوى الحيوان شكل لتحوّل الوثن المعبود إلى وسيط بين العابد والإله المتعالي. ويمكن بالتالي أن نطبق هذه الفرضية على تحوّل عبادة الكواكب إلى تمجيدها واعتبارها ملائكة (انظر الكندي، "الرسالة في الإبانة عن سجود الجرم الأقصى"، و"رسالة في روحانيات الكواكب").
وأمّا عن التأمّلات الأنثروبولوجيّة التي بدأها ويليام روبرتسون سميث (William Robertson Smith)[1] عن الطوطميّة قبل الإسلام والانتقادات التي وجّهها إليه جوزيف شلهود (Joseph Chelhod)[2] لا سيّما بشأن التضحية كتواصل مع الإله، فإنّها تستحقّ إعادة تقييمها وفتح باب النقاش حولها.
الدراسات المقارنة
إن الدراسات المقارنة لنصوص إسلاميّة ومسيحيّة قد تسلّط الضوء على الشروط اللاهوتيّة لوجود صورة الحيوان العابد. فإذا كان الله يتجسّد وإذا كان المسيح يصبح "حمل الله"، أفلا يجعلنا ذلك نرى شكل من أشكال عبادة الحيوان وإن كانت رمزية؟
أما عن العالم اللاتينيّ في العصور الوسطى، فهل وجدت مثل تلك الشخصيّات الحيوانيّة العابدة التي توجد في الإسلام؟ وهل تظهر كتب "قوريوسيتاس" (العجائب) اهتمامًا بأشكال التقوى عند الحيوان؟
الأثنولوجيا
من المدهش أنّ الحديث عن الحيوانات كعبيد لله قبل كلّ ما عداه لا يزال موضوعًا للبحث والنقاش. حيث نجد في فيلم البؤساء (٢٠١٩) للمخرج لادج لي مشهدًا يستشهد فيه "صلاح"، وهو شخصية إسلامية متشددة تظهر في الفيلم، بزئير الأسد ويضع كلامًا على لسانه. وجدير بالذكر هنا أن الإسلام الشعبوي من المغرب إلى الجزيرة العربية مليء بقصص خرافية عن الحيوانات ودورها في الدين والتدين. ولأن هذه القصص لم تُجمع وتقارن بالتقاليد الإسلامية المكتوبة ولأن المجتمعات الإسلامية تمر بحالة "تمدين" بوتيرة سريعة تسهم في اختفاء الفلكلور الشعبي فإننا في أمس الحاجات لأن ينبري جامعي التراث الشفوي بالعمل على جمع وتدوين تلك المادة قبل اندثارها تماما.
لاهوت الأديان
إن لاهوت الأديان هو المجال الذي يطرح إشكالية مكانة العقيدة في عالم يعترف بتعدّديّة المعتقدات، وبالتالي فإن اللاهوت هو المجال المختص بالتشريعات المرتبطة بمكانة أصحاب الملل الأخرى والملحدين. وهكذا فإن المسألة الأولى للاهوت الأديان هي مسألة الخلاص الأبدي لأصحاب المعتقدات الأخرى وكذلك لغير المؤمنين بأي دين أصلا، أي هل هناك فرق بين التقوى الدينيّة العامة وبين التمسّك بعقيدة مرتبطة بدين معيّن؟
ويبدو أنّ صورة الحيوان العابد تفتح تساؤلات جديدة في لاهوت الأديان، بما أنّها تسهل الاعتراف بالغيرية الدينيّة، ليس في ظلّ معتقد معيّن فحسب، بل في ظلّ المعتقدات كلّها، حيث إنها تطرح السؤال التالي: هل هناك فرق بين التقوى الدينيّة والإقرار بديانة ما؟ إذ أن هذا الفرق ضروريّ بسبب مكانة الطقوس الدينيّة وبعدها الاجتماعي و"الهويّاتي". إن صورة الحيوان العابد تجعلنا نسأل: هل ما زلنا نعبد الخالق أم أن العبادة قد أصبحت في بعد من أبعادها ظاهرة اجتماعية فقط؟ أو على العكس تمامًا من ذلك، هل عبادة الإنسان للخالق مشروطة بتصوّر نوع من العبادة يعبد فيه جميع المخلوقات الخالق؟ لا شكّ من أنّ القضيّة هاهنا تتعلق بالحفاظ على الشكلي التعبدي للطقوس الدينية والوقوف في وجه الرجوع إلى الشكل القبلي والعصبيّ للدين.
القياس بالحيوان
نظريّة المعرفة
تتعلّق مسألتنا المنهجيّة بنوع التفكير الذي يؤدّي إلى قبول فكرة الحيوان كعابد. فيمكننا مثلا الاعتماد على الإطار الفكريّ لفريديريك بويتينديجك (Frederik Buytendijk) الذي بنى علم نفس الحيوان بعيدًا عن علم النفس البشريّ المؤسَّس على مفهوم الوعي، وبمعزلٍ عن فكرة اختزال الحيوان في صورة آلة ليس لها هدف أو نيّة. ففي الصفحات الأولى لكتابه "الإنسان والحيوان، مقالة في علم النفس المقارن" حلّل بويتينديجك خصوصيّات القياس الذي يطبق الوعي البشريّ على الحيوانات. ويمكن وضع الاستعمال اللاهوتيّ لهذا النوع من القياس بين أنواع المخلوقات في منظور الجدل في علم الكلام حول نظرية الجرميّة واستعمال القياس للاستشهاد بالمخلوق على الخالق. أمّا المفهوم الثاني فهو مفهوم الأمّة وهي فئة تصنيف للحيوانات والبشر على حد سواء، بما أنّ جغرافيا الحيوانات تعكس الجغرافيا البشرية.
وبالطبع يمكن معالجة مسألة درجة الاقتناع بهذه التفسيرات الدينيّة لسلوك الحيوانات، حيث دارت بالفعل نقاشات بشأنها، لا سيّما فيما يتعلّق بالآية القرآنيّة (النمل ٨٢) التي تتنبأ بدابّة ستخرج من الأرض لتخاطب البشر (انظر مثلا كتاب الجاحظ في الحيوان، ج٧، ص٥٠).
الأنثروبولوجيا الفلسفيّة
نستطيع في النهاية أن نسائل المقارنة التي نعقدها بين الإنسان والحيوان من منظور نقديّ نذكر فيه تحذير الفيلسوف غونتر أندرس (Günther Anders) من الافتتان المبالغ فيه بصورة الحيوان، والذي قدّمه في كتابه "تقادم الإنسان":
"في الفلسفة، من الخطر أن نلجئ إلى نموذج لم يعد يتوافق مع الوجود البشريّ لتحديد الإنسان، إذ لم نعد نعيش محاطين بالنحل والسراطين والقرود، بل أصبحنا محاطين بالأجهزة اللاسلكيّة والمصانع التي تنتج المصابيح الكهربائيّة".
فالأنثروبولوجيا الفلسفية التي دائما ما تعود إلى مقارنة الإنسان بالحيوان تلعب في بعض الأحيان دور سِتارٍ أيديولوجي تُخفي وراءه حقيقة حال الإنسان الذي يعيش محاطًا بالآلات بعيدًا كل البعد عن الحيوانات. وفي الوقت نفسه، فإنّ شخصيّة الحيوان العابد غريبة عن تصوّرنا المعاصر للحيوان لدرجة أنّها تُظهر الاختلاف العظيم بين العالم الإسلاميّ القديم وعالمنا الذي نعيش فيه اليوم. فإذا كان عالمنا عالم التكنولوجيا وعالم البيئة الميكانيكيّة، فإنّ صورة الحيوان العابد علامة على عالم آخر مليء بالفاعلين وليس بالأشياء غير الفاعلة، عالم بعيد كل البعد عن ذلك الذي يمتلئ بأدوات تحت تصرفنا ومصنوعة لاستعمالنا، بل إنه عالم مليء بالتراتيل وبالطرق على أبواب الرحمن.
ولكننا كذلك لا نريد أن ننكر البعد التقنيّ للحيوانات، بل من المنطقيّ أن نحلّل عقيدة التسخير من منظور تاريخ التكنولوجيا، إذ يسلّط هذا الضوء على أهمية القدرة الإنتاجيّة للحيوان وقوة عمله.
إضافة إلى ذلك يمكننا التشكيك في الفجوة القائمة بين عالم المخلوقات المليء بالذوات العابدة وعالم الأدوات البشريّة ومركزية الإنسان فيه، وذلك اتّباعًا للطريق الفكريّ الذي بدأه دومينيك فيدال عندما ربط الهندوسيّة بالروبوتات. [3]
لمعاينة بقية المراجع راجع النسختين الإنجليزية والفرنسية.
