As the world moves to decarbonize, the North American energy sector faces major structural changes. Throughout this transition to sustainability, energy production and usage must also remain stable. Join University of Houston energy and climate law experts, energy general counsel, and Blank Rome attorneys as we examine the complex legal uncertainties and economic opportunities from the low-carbon transition at our 2022 North American Environment, Energy, & Natural Resources Conference. Topics will include the following:

The International Perspective from Joseph McMonigle, Secretary General, International Energy Forum

Emerging Opportunities from Carbon Management and Avoiding Transition Turmoil

Discussions with Dean Leonard Baynes and Panel of General Counsels and Executive Corporate Leaders on Energy Transition Issues

University of Houston Law Center Co-Sponsored with Blank Rome LLP, University of Calgary Law School, Center for Global Law and Policy for the Americas

Programme

9:30 – 10:00 Registration

10:00 – 10:30 Welcome and Opening Remarks – Welcome to the Energy Pivot, Tracy Hester, UH EENR Center Faculty Co-Director

Navigating the Challenges of Carbon Transition in Houston Susan Bickley , Blank Rome LLP

, Blank Rome LLP Legal Strategies for Emerging Carbon Transition Risks Prof. Alastair Lucas, Calgary University School of Law, Dr. Elizabeth Trujillo, Director, Global Law and Policy for the Americas

10:30 – 11:45

Emerging Opportunities From Carbon Management and Avoiding Transition Turmoil.

Prof. Gina Warren, UHLC EENR Center (moderator)

Jim Blackburn, Rice University, Gulf Coast Carbon Exchange

Rice University, Gulf Coast Carbon Exchange Chuck McConnel l, UH Center for Carbon Management in Energy, Carbon Sequestration and DAC Hubs in Houston Under the IIJA

l, UH Center for Carbon Management in Energy, Carbon Sequestration and DAC Hubs in Houston Under the IIJA Tom Kerr , World Bank, South Asia Climate Strategy Director, China and India After Glasgow

, World Bank, South Asia Climate Strategy Director, China and India After Glasgow Frederick Lowther, Blank Rome LLP, Nuclear Energy’s Role in the Energy Transition

12:00 – 1:00

Keynote Speaker – Sheila Hollis, Executive Director, U.S. Energy Association, introduced by Brett Snyder, Blank Rome

1:15 – 2:15

The International Perspective on the Carbon Pivot, Joseph McMonigle, Secretary General, International Energy Forum [introduced by Susan Bickley; follow-up questions with Keith LeTourneau]

2:30 – 3:45

Discussions with Dean Leonard Baynes: Legal Needs for Energy Companies Moving Beyond Carbon.Corporate General Counsel/Senior Executive Panel.

Dean Leonard Baynes , UH Law Center (moderator)

, UH Law Center (moderator) Ken Neikirk , General Counsel, Helix Energy Solutions Group

, General Counsel, Helix Energy Solutions Group Kay McCall , President and Executive Director, Renewable Energy Alliance Houston

, President and Executive Director, Renewable Energy Alliance Houston Deonne Cunningham , General Counsel, GlidePath Power Solutions

, General Counsel, GlidePath Power Solutions Janet L. Carrig, former General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, ConocoPhillips

3:45 – 4:00 Concluding remarks