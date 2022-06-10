Announcement

Online seminars organised by the German Historical Institutes of Paris and Rome

Organisers

German Historical Institute of Paris/German Historical Institute of Rome

Coordinators: Dr. Amélie Sagasser (DHI Paris), Dr. Kordula Wolf (DHI Rome)

Dates and location

Location: Online, Zoom

Date: Academic year 2022/2023

Tuesdays 5.00–6.00 PM CET:

September 27, 2022

November 29, 2022

January 31, 2023

March 28, 2023

May 30, 2023

Topics

The German Historical Institutes of Paris and Rome are launching a second online seminar series on »Euro-Mediterranean Entanglements in Medieval History« in the academic year 2022/2023. The events will take place every two months. They are aimed at both young scholars and established scholars from all medieval disciplines. The aim is to create an international and interdisciplinary forum where diverse topics and methodological approaches can be presented and discussed.

The geographical area is deliberately not clearly defined and includes Europe, as well as the Mediterranean region in its broadest sense. Also comprised are interconnections between the Euro-Mediterranean area and other world regions. The following topics are in focus:

Cross-regional, transcultural, and interreligious entanglements (processes/results);

Overlapping Spaces (between geographic borders and cultural contacts);

Social networks and interpersonal relations;

Mobility and migration;

Transfer, diffusion and adaptation of ideas, knowledge and material objects.

Submission guidelines

We cordially invite interested researchers to present and discuss their ongoing or recently completed work before an international audience. Please send an abstract (1–2 pages) and short curriculum vitae (with list of publications, if possible) to asagasser@dhi-paris.fr and wolf@dhi-roma.it

by June 10, 2022.

Seminar schedule

The seminar will focus on discussion. Presenters are therefore asked to submit a paper of max. 5000 words to the coordinators 10 days before the event so that it can be circulated among the participants in advance. In the online seminar itself, only a 10-minute keynote presentation will be given. A subsequent 10-minute commentary by a specialist will stimulate the discussion, for approximately 40 minutes. The seminar will be held in English. In exceptional cases and after consultation with the two coordinators, the paper can also be submitted in French, Italian, Spanish or German.

If you have any questions about the research seminar, please contact:Amélie Sagasser (DHI Paris), asagasser@dhi-paris.frKordula Wolf (DHI Rome), wolf@dhi-roma.it.

Selection

The selection committee is composed of Amélie Sagasser and Kordula Wolf.