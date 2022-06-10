HomeEuro-Mediterranean Entanglements in Medieval History
Euro-Mediterranean Entanglements in Medieval History
Les enchevêtrements euro-méditerranéens dans l’histoire médiévale
Published on Tuesday, May 03, 2022 by Céline Guilleux
Summary
The German Historical Institutes of Paris and Rome are launching a second online seminar series on Euro-Mediterranean Entanglements in Medieval History in the academic year 2022/2023. The events will take place every two months. They are aimed at both young scholars and established scholars from all medieval disciplines. The aim is to create an international and interdisciplinary forum where diverse topics and methodological approaches can be presented and discussed.
Announcement
Online seminars organised by the German Historical Institutes of Paris and Rome
Organisers
German Historical Institute of Paris/German Historical Institute of Rome
Coordinators: Dr. Amélie Sagasser (DHI Paris), Dr. Kordula Wolf (DHI Rome)
Dates and location
Location: Online, Zoom
Date: Academic year 2022/2023
Tuesdays 5.00–6.00 PM CET:
- September 27, 2022
- November 29, 2022
- January 31, 2023
- March 28, 2023
- May 30, 2023
Topics
The geographical area is deliberately not clearly defined and includes Europe, as well as the Mediterranean region in its broadest sense. Also comprised are interconnections between the Euro-Mediterranean area and other world regions. The following topics are in focus:
- Cross-regional, transcultural, and interreligious entanglements (processes/results);
- Overlapping Spaces (between geographic borders and cultural contacts);
- Social networks and interpersonal relations;
- Mobility and migration;
- Transfer, diffusion and adaptation of ideas, knowledge and material objects.
Submission guidelines
We cordially invite interested researchers to present and discuss their ongoing or recently completed work before an international audience. Please send an abstract (1–2 pages) and short curriculum vitae (with list of publications, if possible) to asagasser@dhi-paris.fr and wolf@dhi-roma.it
by June 10, 2022.
Seminar schedule
The seminar will focus on discussion. Presenters are therefore asked to submit a paper of max. 5000 words to the coordinators 10 days before the event so that it can be circulated among the participants in advance. In the online seminar itself, only a 10-minute keynote presentation will be given. A subsequent 10-minute commentary by a specialist will stimulate the discussion, for approximately 40 minutes. The seminar will be held in English. In exceptional cases and after consultation with the two coordinators, the paper can also be submitted in French, Italian, Spanish or German.
If you have any questions about the research seminar, please contact:Amélie Sagasser (DHI Paris), asagasser@dhi-paris.frKordula Wolf (DHI Rome), wolf@dhi-roma.it.
Selection
The selection committee is composed of Amélie Sagasser and Kordula Wolf.
