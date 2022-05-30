HomeTraditional Water Systems of India
Call for papersUrban studies
Traditional Water Systems of India
A Heritage For The Future
Published on Monday, May 09, 2022 by Lucie Choupaut
Summary
In the global context of climate change and particularly water scarcity the traditional water heritage of India is more relevant than ever. With that background this seminar focuses on thematic area of traditional water systems in semi-arid zones of India.
Announcement
Argument
In the global context of climate change and particularly water scarcity the traditional water heritage of India is more relevant than ever. With that background this seminar focuses on thematic area of traditional water systems in semi-arid zones of India.
The first day of this two-day seminar will present multidisciplinary approaches dedicated to traditional systems in arid and semi-arid zones of India. Through contributions from researchers we aim to develop a detailed knowledge based on the contemporary perspectives of various disciplines.
The second day is dedicated to case studies where the preservation of traditional devices through their rehabilitation is attempted examining the possibilities of renovation or reconversion across India. The abstracts responding to this part will have to illustrate how and why these reactivations were successful and question their future, if not successful, what were the challenges faced.
Submission guidelines
- Maximum 2000 characters including spaces
- Language: English
- Format: PDF
- Email: maureen.certain@toulouse.archi.fr
- Abstracts should also be accompanied by a short bio of 500 characters including spaces.
If your abstract is selected, we will come back to you for the composition of the full paper to be provided afterwards.
Note – Selected papers to be published either as proceedings or as a special journal edition.
Schedule
- 02 May 2022: Open Call for Abstracts
- 30 May 2022: Final Date for Abstracts
- 30 June 2022: Notification to authors on acceptance
- 15 August 2022: Final date for papers
- 22-23 September 2022: Dates of the seminar
Keynote Speakers
Dr. Meghal Arya & Vishwanath S.
Seminar Curator
Maureen Certain, PhD Scholar, CEPT & Toulouse University
Scientific Committee
Dr. Jigna Desai, Dr. Mansee Bal, Dr. Remi Papillault, Dr. Shikha Jain, Dr. Shilpa Das.
Subjects
- Urban studies (Main subject)
- Society > Sociology
- Society > Ethnology, anthropology
- Society > Geography
- Zones and regions > Asia > Indian world
- Society > History
Places
- Faculty of Architecture - CEPT University
Ahmedabad, India
Event format
Hybrid event (on site and online)
Date(s)
- Monday, May 30, 2022
Keywords
- architecture, Inde, vernaculaire, eau, changement climatique, urbanisme, patrimoine, stress hydrique, Rajasthan, Gujarat, heritage, water system
Contact(s)
- Maureen Certain
courriel : maureen [dot] certain [at] toulouse [dot] archi [dot] fr
Reference Urls
Information source
- Maureen Certain
courriel : maureen [dot] certain [at] toulouse [dot] archi [dot] fr
To cite this announcement
« Traditional Water Systems of India », Call for papers, Calenda, Published on Monday, May 09, 2022, https://calenda.org/994030