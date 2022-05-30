Traditional Water Systems of India

Announcement

Argument

In the global context of climate change and particularly water scarcity the traditional water heritage of India is more relevant than ever. With that background this seminar focuses on thematic area of traditional water systems in semi-arid zones of India.

The first day of this two-day seminar will present multidisciplinary approaches dedicated to traditional systems in arid and semi-arid zones of India. Through contributions from researchers we aim to develop a detailed knowledge based on the contemporary perspectives of various disciplines.

The second day is dedicated to case studies where the preservation of traditional devices through their rehabilitation is attempted examining the possibilities of renovation or reconversion across India. The abstracts responding to this part will have to illustrate how and why these reactivations were successful and question their future, if not successful, what were the challenges faced.

Submission guidelines

Maximum 2000 characters including spaces

Language: English

Format: PDF

Email: maureen.certain@toulouse.archi.fr

Abstracts should also be accompanied by a short bio of 500 characters including spaces.

If your abstract is selected, we will come back to you for the composition of the full paper to be provided afterwards.

Note – Selected papers to be published either as proceedings or as a special journal edition.

Schedule

02 May 2022: Open Call for Abstracts

30 May 2022: Final Date for Abstracts

30 June 2022: Notification to authors on acceptance

15 August 2022: Final date for papers

22-23 September 2022: Dates of the seminar

Keynote Speakers

Dr. Meghal Arya & Vishwanath S.

Seminar Curator

Maureen Certain, PhD Scholar, CEPT & Toulouse University

Scientific Committee

Dr. Jigna Desai, Dr. Mansee Bal, Dr. Remi Papillault, Dr. Shikha Jain, Dr. Shilpa Das.