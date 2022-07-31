Training a Language Professional in Morocco in the 21st Century

Announcement

The RLLD laboratory launches a call for a collective book on Training a Language Professional[2] in Morocco in the 21st Century: What Skills? What Knowledge? What Materials?

Co-editors

SADIQUI.M & BOURAY.M & ZERIOUH.M

Argument

The 2015-2030 strategic vision considers teacher training as one of the main drivers for re-founding the school. Standardized tests from both national and international assessments continue to underline the fact that the results are far from reaching the expected objectives, despite all the efforts made. This low level of our students' achievements calls into question several variables that interact in any educational situation. In this collective book, we have chosen to approach the parameter in close relation with the ‘teacher effect’.

Indeed, many studies have proven the impact of the teacher on student learning. However, the latter are becoming more and more heterogeneous, their profiles are constantly changing and their expectations are proving to be a daily challenge.

To train a language teacher in a Moroccan context in the 21st century, it would be necessary to have a ‘contextualized’ material and reference system, which far from confining the profession, would rather help better situate and project oneself.

The training system, framework, and material set up in the CRMEFs from 2012-2013 was based on a professional reference system specifying the entry profile and the exit profile of these centers. Despite the significance of this framework, it remains insufficient; a profession is first and foremost a common culture and a set of shared values.

Through this scientific production, we want to identify what should constitute this common culture among language professionals in the Moroccan context and what values they should recognize and share. In this frame, this call for publication invites (co-)authors to send their papers that address at least one of these questions:

What knowledge should be mobilized in a specific professional/practical context?

What competences/competencies/skills are expected in this regard?

What frameworks and materials should be designed and implemented in the initial training of language professionals?

What frameworks and materials of continuous development to be designed in order to consolidate and ensure continuous professional development?

Calendar and submission guidelines

May 2022: call for papers

31 July 2022: deadline for receipt of contribution proposals

September 2022: return and order of articles

January 2023: deadline for submission of articles

March 2023: return of the evaluation of the contributions submitted by the experts

June 2023: submission of final contributions

July 2023: submission of the book to the publisher

Proposals (around 500 words) should be sent to the following email addresses

m.sadiqui@.umi.ac.ma

m.bouray@umi.ac.ma

m.zeriouh@umi.ac.ma

before 31 July 2022.

Full papers should also be sent to the above addresses in January 2023.

Scientific committee

Amghar Abderrahim,UMI-Maroc

Arzaz Saliha -CRMEF-Meknès -Maroc

Bouray Mounir -UMI -Maroc

Bouchekourte Mohamed -FSE -Université Mohammed V, Maroc

Chnane-Davin Fatima, École Supérieure du professorat et de l’éducation, Université d’Aix-Marseille. France

Cuq Jean-Pierre, Université Nice Sophia Antipolis. France

El Ajraoui Toufik, Université Mohammed V, Maroc

Elkameli Fatiha -CRMEF-Meknes -Maroc

EL Goussairi Anass -FSE-Rabat -Maroc

EL Yaakoubi Ahmed, Université Sultan Moulay Slimane

Essaouri Mohamed, Académie du Royaume du Maroc, Maroc

Fahfouhi Mohamed -CRMEF -Fes -Maroc

Fallous Ali,FLSH,UMI,Maroc

Ibrahimi Ahmed-ENS-Université Abdelmalek Essaâdi, Maroc

Kharroubline Faiza, UMI-Maroc

Mabrour Abdelouhad,Université Chaib Doukkali-Maroc

Nabih Mohamed,USMBA-Maroc

Souidi Rachid,ESEF,Université Ibn Toufail-Maroc

Sadiqui Mina -UMI-Maroc

Zeriouh Mohamed ,UMI-Maroc

Note

[2] Jean-Jacques Richer De l'enseignant de langue(s) au professionnel des langues. Dans Éla. Études de linguistique appliquée 2011/1 (n°161), pages 63 à 77