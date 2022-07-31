HomeTraining a Language Professional in Morocco in the 21st Century
Call for papersEducation
Subjects
Training a Language Professional in Morocco in the 21st Century
Former un professionnel des langues au Maroc au XXIe siècle
What Skills? What Knowledge? What Materials?
Quelles compétences ? Quelles connaissances ? Quels dispositifs ?
Published on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 by Lucie Choupaut
Summary
The 2015-2030 strategic vision considers teacher training as one of the main drivers for re-founding the school. Standardized tests from both national and international assessments continue to underline the fact that the results are far from reaching the expected objectives, despite all the efforts made. This low level of our students’ achievements calls into question several variables that interact in any educational situation. In this collective book, we have chosen to approach the parameter in close relation with the “teacher effect”.
Announcement
The RLLD laboratory launches a call for a collective book on Training a Language Professional[2] in Morocco in the 21st Century: What Skills? What Knowledge? What Materials?
Co-editors
SADIQUI.M & BOURAY.M & ZERIOUH.M
Argument
The 2015-2030 strategic vision considers teacher training as one of the main drivers for re-founding the school. Standardized tests from both national and international assessments continue to underline the fact that the results are far from reaching the expected objectives, despite all the efforts made. This low level of our students' achievements calls into question several variables that interact in any educational situation. In this collective book, we have chosen to approach the parameter in close relation with the ‘teacher effect’.
Indeed, many studies have proven the impact of the teacher on student learning. However, the latter are becoming more and more heterogeneous, their profiles are constantly changing and their expectations are proving to be a daily challenge.
To train a language teacher in a Moroccan context in the 21st century, it would be necessary to have a ‘contextualized’ material and reference system, which far from confining the profession, would rather help better situate and project oneself.
The training system, framework, and material set up in the CRMEFs from 2012-2013 was based on a professional reference system specifying the entry profile and the exit profile of these centers. Despite the significance of this framework, it remains insufficient; a profession is first and foremost a common culture and a set of shared values.
Through this scientific production, we want to identify what should constitute this common culture among language professionals in the Moroccan context and what values they should recognize and share. In this frame, this call for publication invites (co-)authors to send their papers that address at least one of these questions:
- What knowledge should be mobilized in a specific professional/practical context?
- What competences/competencies/skills are expected in this regard?
- What frameworks and materials should be designed and implemented in the initial training of language professionals?
- What frameworks and materials of continuous development to be designed in order to consolidate and ensure continuous professional development?
Calendar and submission guidelines
- May 2022: call for papers
- 31 July 2022: deadline for receipt of contribution proposals
- September 2022: return and order of articles
- January 2023: deadline for submission of articles
- March 2023: return of the evaluation of the contributions submitted by the experts
- June 2023: submission of final contributions
- July 2023: submission of the book to the publisher
Proposals (around 500 words) should be sent to the following email addresses
- m.sadiqui@.umi.ac.ma
- m.bouray@umi.ac.ma
- m.zeriouh@umi.ac.ma
before 31 July 2022.
Full papers should also be sent to the above addresses in January 2023.
Scientific committee
- Amghar Abderrahim,UMI-Maroc
- Arzaz Saliha -CRMEF-Meknès -Maroc
- Bouray Mounir -UMI -Maroc
- Bouchekourte Mohamed -FSE -Université Mohammed V, Maroc
- Chnane-Davin Fatima, École Supérieure du professorat et de l’éducation, Université d’Aix-Marseille. France
- Cuq Jean-Pierre, Université Nice Sophia Antipolis. France
- El Ajraoui Toufik, Université Mohammed V, Maroc
- Elkameli Fatiha -CRMEF-Meknes -Maroc
- EL Goussairi Anass -FSE-Rabat -Maroc
- EL Yaakoubi Ahmed, Université Sultan Moulay Slimane
- Essaouri Mohamed, Académie du Royaume du Maroc, Maroc
- Fahfouhi Mohamed -CRMEF -Fes -Maroc
- Fallous Ali,FLSH,UMI,Maroc
- Ibrahimi Ahmed-ENS-Université Abdelmalek Essaâdi, Maroc
- Kharroubline Faiza, UMI-Maroc
- Mabrour Abdelouhad,Université Chaib Doukkali-Maroc
- Nabih Mohamed,USMBA-Maroc
- Souidi Rachid,ESEF,Université Ibn Toufail-Maroc
- Sadiqui Mina -UMI-Maroc
- Zeriouh Mohamed ,UMI-Maroc
Note
[2] Jean-Jacques Richer De l'enseignant de langue(s) au professionnel des langues. Dans Éla. Études de linguistique appliquée 2011/1 (n°161), pages 63 à 77
Subjects
- Education (Main subject)
- Zones and regions > Africa > North Africa
- Periods > Modern > Twenty-first century
Date(s)
- Sunday, July 31, 2022
Attached files
Keywords
- professionnel, langue, formation, compétence, connaissance
Contact(s)
- Mina Sadiqui
courriel : m [dot] sadiqui [at] umi [dot] ac [dot] ma
Reference Urls
Information source
- Mina Sadiqui
courriel : m [dot] sadiqui [at] umi [dot] ac [dot] ma
To cite this announcement
« Training a Language Professional in Morocco in the 21st Century », Call for papers, Calenda, Published on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, https://calenda.org/998410